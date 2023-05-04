A 55-year-old man was arrested in Denton Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized a person’s vehicle and threatened them with a knife when they confronted him, according to a police report.
At about 2:34 p.m., police were dispatched to a person with a knife call in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive. The caller said that a man with a knife broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet.
When police arrived, they saw a man matching the caller’s description walking away from the incident location. They stopped him on Teasley Lane and asked him about the alleged burglary.
The man said he didn’t take anything from a vehicle. But he alleged two people sold him some things, including a wallet, out of a vehicle.
Police searched him and found a fixed-blade knife in a sheath that was strapped to his body, according to the report. They removed the knife from him. They also searched his backpack and found a wallet that allegedly contained the caller’s driver’s license.
The caller returned to the area to recount his version of events. He said that around 2 a.m., he parked his vehicle while he was at work in the 1100 block of Duncan Street. He left the vehicle for about 20 minutes and returned to find some of his belongings were missing.
When he and his boss checked security footage of the area, the report states they saw a man wearing a yellow construction vest and suspected him as the thief.
The caller drove around the area and found a man wearing a construction vest walking near another business on Dallas Drive. He drove up to the man and asked if he had stolen his belongings. The man allegedly said, “I don’t steal. I kill.” Then the caller said he brandished a knife.
At that, the caller sped away and called 911. He said he circled the parking lot of the business and alleged the man raised the knife in the air, charged toward his vehicle and made a slashing motion. The caller then left the area.
Police asked the man if he had charged at the caller with a knife in his hand. He said the caller threatened him, so he moved toward him. But the caller said he didn’t confront the man in a threatening manner. The caller said he wanted to press charges.
The initial officers who responded to the burglary location on Duncan Street called the officers who had the man in custody. After reviewing security footage, initial officers confirmed that the burglary suspect matched the description of the detained man. Police arrested the man and transported him to the city jail without incident.
At the jail, police conducted an inventory of the man’s possessions. The report states the caller confirmed the items in the backpack were his. They included towels, a dog leash, his wallet, credit cards and identification, and his girlfriend’s rings.
The man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of vehicles. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $17,500 bond.
Court records indicate he was recently charged with disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm on March 14 and was released March 29. As the Denton Record-Chronicle covered in its March 15 blotter, he allegedly pulled a knife on a Home Depot manager and said he would kill him. However, the manager did not want to press assault charges.
Other reports
1000 block of Autumn Oak Drive — Despite reporting the vehicle was not in driving condition, a man reported a truck he was fixing was stolen outside of his house Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 7:02 a.m., police were dispatched to a motor vehicle theft call. The caller said he was working on a pickup truck that belonged to someone else. He had it parked on the street outside his house.
The caller said he left the truck unlocked but it was not in driving condition. He said he heard a vehicle start at about 4 a.m. but didn’t think anything of it until he went outside later and saw the truck was gone.
Police contacted the owner who estimated the truck was worth about $16,000. The owner said his welder worth about $4,400 was inside the truck.
Later that day, police were dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Mills and Trinity roads. Nearby construction workers saw the truck pull into an inlet of the road. The report states the description sounded similar to the missing truck report.
Police arrived and found the same truck was unoccupied. They contacted the owner who said he wanted the original caller to come get the truck.
The caller arrived and said there had been an engine crane he owned sitting in the flatbed of the truck. Now missing, he valued the crane at about $200.
Police are still investigating the thefts.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 489 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
