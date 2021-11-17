A guest at Best Western on Tuesday was allegedly being unruly — messing with the hotel's technology and throwing pizza at another guest’s door — and staff wanted her trespassed from the hotel, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a disturbance at the hotel in the 2500 block of Brinker Road around 12:26 a.m. Staff called to report a 27-year-old guest was being unruly and that the hotel believed she was intoxicated. The report says the hotel claimed she went behind the front desk and was messing with a monitor and the credit card machine. When staff asked her to leave the hotel, she allegedly refused.
According to the report, another hotel guest spoke to officers and said the woman had been banging on his room door and others' doors. He accused her of throwing a slice of pizza she had in her hand at his door after he closed it, splattering pizza sauce on it.
A friend of hers identified her to police and had called her a ride so she could leave, but she refused. The report says police tried multiple times to get her to leave, but she refused each time. Staff wanted her trespassed from the property, and they wanted to press charges, so she was arrested on a count of criminal trespass.
While police tried to handcuff her, she allegedly resisted by keeping her arms in front of her. Even after she was handcuffed, she was accused of refusing to get into a police car and then allegedly refused to get out of the car once at the city jail.
She also was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
Other reports
3200 block of West Windsor Drive — A 911 caller and her family returned home Sunday to find Christmas presents she bought were missing, according to a police report.
The gifts cost at least $2,867, and she reported she believed other items were missing as well. The caller told police Tuesday her family left on Friday, returned Sunday and immediately went to bed.
The report says she later noticed that a lot of Christmas gifts she bought were missing. Among the gifts were $2,500 in clothing, a $298 Michael Kors bag and a $69 wallet from the same brand.
She told police she looked all over the house for the gifts and asked her husband where they were, but he didn’t know, according to the report. She reported she then realized someone must have entered their home while they were away.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
3500 block of Quail Creek Drive — A woman reported that another boy pushed her 12-year-old grandson off a utility box Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers met with the two at a local hospital Tuesday for an assault report. The child’s grandmother told officers the other boy also punched her grandson. The report says the child felt pain on his face, the back of his head and on his shoulder.
Police are working to identify the other boy, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.