A guest at Red Roof Inn in north Denton told police Wednesday he wants to press charges for some stolen items after he let someone stay with him the night before, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a theft call around 4:32 p.m. A guest at the inn in the 3100 block of Bandera Street reported he let someone stay with him the night before, and it’s possible that person kept a keycard to his room.
He told police he left at one point and came back to find his iPad, Macbook Pro and $200 missing and saw drug paraphernalia was left behind. The report says he wants to press charges for the burglary.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1000 block of South Locust Street — Police arrested an engaged couple Wednesday afternoon on two separate counts after a caller saw them physically fighting, according to a police report.
An uninvolved caller reported the fight, saying the man appeared to be trying to get away from the woman. Officers arrived, learned the couple was engaged and spoke with both parties separately.
The man had multiple injuries on his hands, which were bleeding, and the woman wasn’t cooperating and had blood on her fingernails, the report says.
The 911 caller alleged the two were verbally arguing first, and the man was walking away, telling his fiancée to get away from him. According to the report, the man appeared intoxicated, and officers conducted standard field sobriety tests as a result.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication, while she was arrested on a count of assault causes bodily injury family member.
200 block of South Avenue G — A man who reported an attempted theft Wednesday told officers he felt threatened while selling his girlfriend’s motorcycle, according to a police report.
After posting the sale online, the couple met with a potential buyer before 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. The interested party paid some of the cost of the bike up front and said he’d send the rest later.
The report says he then grabbed his phone, made a noise, and another man approached them. Feeling threatened, the man who was selling handed back the money and contacted police because he believed things would turn physical, according to the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.