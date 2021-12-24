A Denton homeowner found fake bomb components along with a written threat on his porch overnight, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers responded to an early morning call Thursday that a resident of Villanova Drive found the components of a homemade bomb on his doorstep. Upon arriving at the man's home, police confirmed the components were not at risk of exploding and the bomb was a hoax.
The caller told officers he initially believed the deconstructed hoax bomb was real. Police are investigating a singular suspect, and do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Other reports
The Denton Police Department is investigating three early-morning break-ins at electric and hardware stores that took place Thursday. Officers have not definitively linked the three incidents but are investigating the possibility they could be related.
4200 block of Mesa Drive — Officers responded to a burglar alarm call at Elliot Electric Supply at 3:49 a.m. An employee told dispatch there had been a break-in and the suspect was captured on surveillance footage. The footage showed the suspect throwing an object at the door to shatter the glass and crawling inside to take several boxes of electric tools, according to a report.
The owner identified the items in the boxes that were taken, which are valued at over $730.
900 block of West University Drive — Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Ace Hardware at 4:19 a.m., according to a report. The front glass door of the store was broken when officers arrived, and surveillance footage showed a suspect leaving with one electric tool valued at $280.
The door replacement is expected to cost $975, the report states.
4100 block of Mesa Drive — Officers responded to a call about a burglary of City Electric Supply Denton at 6:57 a.m. The caller reported the front glass door was shattered when he arrived, but the store's alarm had not activated. Police are working to determine if anything is missing, but some glass remained in place which appeared to prevent unauthorized entry, according to the report.
The door is expected to cost between $1400 to $1800 to repair.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 288 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
