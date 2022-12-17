A 38-year-old man experiencing homelessness was jailed Friday on suspicion of assaulting at least three people, including one man who was treated at a hospital. The accused has been free on personal recognizance bonds after having been jailed in July and October on suspicion of vandalism and assault, respectively.
At about 9:52 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288 after a caller reported a man had assaulted two employees and damaged store property.
The first complainant, an employee of the store, told police he'd been working near the front cash registers when a man walked in and swung a skateboard at his upper body and head. The employee told police he deflected the blow with his hand. Officers saw the employee had fresh injuries to two of his fingers, according to the police report.
The second complainant, also an employee of the store, told police the man came up behind her and grabbed her upper arm area. According to the report, the man dug his fingernails into her skin and pushed her forward, causing pain. Officers saw redness in areas where she said the man grabbed her, according to the report.
The store manager said the man caused $36 in damage to several items.
Officers then learned of a third complainant — a man who went to a hospital after reportedly being punched in the face by someone matching the description of the man with the skateboard. Officers went to the hospital to interview this complainant, who reported he'd been walking outdoors in the area of the store with his girlfriend when they saw a man staring at them.
The man sprinted toward them, and the complainant told his girlfriend to run, according to the police report. The man punched the complainant in the left eye, possibly breaking eyeglasses in the process, the report states. The man reportedly cursed at the victim until the latter got into a vehicle and called 911.
The complainant had a large cut on his eyebrow, a cut below his eye, a swollen nose, dried blood on his nose and redness to his left eye and the surrounding area, according to the report.
Police found the accused man in the 2100 block of Spencer Road and arrested him on suspicion of assault and vandalism.
The arrestee, Brock Matthew Ivie, was accused of disorderly conduct, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, three counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism, according to city jail records. It wasn't immediately clear why the record indicates police recommended four assault charges, but prosecutors are known to file multiple charges on one offense in the hopes at least one will stick. Prosecutors have not had time to review the Friday incident and to formally file any charges.
County records variously state Ivie has no known address, is "transient" or lives at a homeless shelter. Records state he was released from the Denton County Jail on personal recognizance bonds on Sept. 1 and Nov. 22. No details about his previous, pending vandalism and assault charges were immediately available.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.