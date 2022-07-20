A group of people in a park rendered a man experiencing homelessness unconscious Tuesday and stole his money and identifying documents, according to a police report.
At about 8:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about an aggravated robbery. The caller said he had been robbed near the 300 block of South Wood Street.
The man said he was walking through a park around 1 p.m. He had a backpack that cost about $26, and it contained his driver’s license, his Social Security card, $400 in cash and miscellaneous toiletries.
As he walked through the park, he saw a group of five men and said hello to them, according to the report. He said without provocation someone hit him in the back of the head and he fell unconscious.
The man said he’s not sure how long he was unconscious or what hit him. When he regained consciousness, he noticed his backpack was missing, but he still had his phone in his pocket.
The report states someone nearby offered him information about where one of the suspects lives. He said instead of calling the police, he wanted to go ask for his belongings back.
He said when he went to get his stuff back, the same men he’d seen in the park tried to fight him. He ran away and called the police.
Police are still investigating the aggravated robbery.
Other reports
9400 block of Lake Fork Trail — A man told police Tuesday he lost a $6,200 deposit to a landscaping company that never performed the service and wouldn’t refund his money, according to a police report.
At about 2:33 p.m., police were dispatched regarding an organized retail theft. The caller said he paid a company for landscaping services but they never completed the work.
The man said he first contacted the company in April to get a quote and they set a date for July. He said the company required him to pay a 50% deposit that totaled $6,200.
The report states he tried to touch base with the company in June and received information that the owners were out of town. He later received a letter saying the company no longer existed and would not offer refunds, according to the report.
The man said he received further information that suggests the company might have filed for bankruptcy. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s possible the case could become a civil matter rather than criminal if the company filed for bankruptcy.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for using a metal stick to repeatedly deposit and retrieve his phone from a machine that exchanges cash for phones, according to a police report.
At about 9:12 p.m., police responded to a call from a Walmart loss-prevention employee. The caller said a man was using a metal bar to get phones out of a cellphone dispenser kiosk at the store’s entrance.
When police asked the man what he was doing, he said he was selling his phone because he needed money. The report states he kept reaching into his pockets and paced around nervously.
Police saw he had a large amount of cash and was trying to push it deeper into his pockets, according to the report.
They asked him to stop moving and reaching into his pockets. But the report states he would not follow instructions, so he was placed in double-lock handcuffs.
Police reviewed security footage and determined the man was using a tool to insert his phone into the kiosk, receive payment and retrieve the phone again, according to the report. He allegedly did this multiple times.
The report states that police found a metal stick that was curled on the end with a piece of tape sitting on top of the machine.
The kiosk company said he scanned six items between 7:35 and 9:10 p.m., with each transaction paying out $165.
Police counted the cash on his person before submitting it into evidence and found he had $2,600, according to the police report.
The company made a statement saying the same process was used at another kiosk earlier this week. But Beckwith said police have not confirmed whether these two incidents are linked.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.