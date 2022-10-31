FlashingLights05.JPG
Irwin Thompson/DMN file photo

Denton police arrested eight individuals on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the Halloween weekend, making it the weekend with the most arrests of that offense in October, according to the Denton Police Department's media arrest report.

From midnight Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Denton police made eight DWI-related arrests. The reports indicate the next-most weekend was Oct. 15-16 with seven arrests, then Oct. 1-2 with four arrests. Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 23-22 each saw two arrests.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

