Denton police arrested eight individuals on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the Halloween weekend, making it the weekend with the most arrests of that offense in October, according to the Denton Police Department's media arrest report.
From midnight Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Denton police made eight DWI-related arrests. The reports indicate the next-most weekend was Oct. 15-16 with seven arrests, then Oct. 1-2 with four arrests. Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 23-22 each saw two arrests.
Denton police media reports from weekends in September indicate the greatest number of arrests in one weekend from midnight Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday was five.
Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said any holiday weekend, but particularly around New Year’s, the department sees an increase in DWI arrests.
In a July interview with the Denton-Record Chronicle, Sgt. Daryn Briggs said the Denton Police Department was on track this year to outpace the number of DWI arrests from last year. From January to June 2022, Denton police made 441 DWI arrests. For the same period in 2021, there were 434.
In one report from this Halloween weekend, a 35-year-old man with previous convictions for driving while intoxicated was allegedly swerving on Interstate 35E on Sunday and blamed his driving on his dog, according to a police report.
At about 3:28 a.m., police were dispatched to a reckless driver call in the northbound lanes of I-35E. The caller said a vehicle passing Mayhill Road was swerving across lanes, almost hit another vehicle, kept altering its speed, drifting and changed lanes without signaling.
The caller followed the vehicle as it exited the highway onto Bonnie Brae Street. Police caught up to the suspected vehicle in the 2500 block of North Bonnie Brae Street and allegedly observed the vehicle changing lanes without signaling and driving under the posted speed limit.
Police initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver said he was on his way to a friend’s house, and he had his dog in the vehicle with him. The driver said the dog jumped on his arm and suggested the caller possibly saw that affect his driving.
The report states he told police he hadn’t had much to drink. He allegedly admitted to having three beers earlier in the evening.
Police reported the man had glassy eyes, slurred speech, was swaying and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. Police administered standard field sobriety tests, some of which the man allegedly refused to do. But the report states police observed sufficient clues to indicate he was intoxicated.
He was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The report states he refused a blood draw. Police obtained a warrant that was executed at a local hospital without issue, according to the report.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated. After two convictions, a third DWI offense is a third-degree felony, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
300 block of North Ruddell Street — A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a woman reported he was inside her new residence without pants on and she suspects he stole her air conditioning unit, according to a police report.
At about 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said a man was standing inside her new home.
When police arrived, the woman said she had just become the tenant of this property that day and went to do a walk-through when she found the man inside with no pants on.
The man told the caller he was a resident there, but the property owner said he did not have the right to be there. Cunningham said it was unclear from the report whether the man had ever been a tenant.
He allegedly refused to exit the property at first, claiming he lived there. He also claimed to work for the Police Department, according to the report. Cunningham said this was not true.
Both the property owner and the tenant indicated they wanted to press charges for criminal trespass. The man was placed under arrest.
After the arrest, the tenant told police she had seen an air conditioning unit on the property and now it was missing. She said she believed he may have taken it. The report states the estimated value of the unit was $3,000.
He was charged with criminal trespass habitation. Police are still investigating the alleged theft of property.
Criminal trespass is a Class A misdemeanor if the offense is committed in a habitation, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and a maximum of one year imprisonment. Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and between 180 days and two years' imprisonment.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.