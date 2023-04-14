A 46-year-old felon allegedly smoked a crack pipe in front of officers, smashed the pipe and potentially cut an officer with the broken pipe during an altercation Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Teasley Lane for a criminal trespass call. Police located the suspect. The report states that the majority of Denton officers know the man to be a habitual criminal who fights with officers, resists arrest, uses illicit narcotics like crack cocaine and masturbates in public in front of people.
After speaking with Applebee’s employees, officers learned that the man had been kicked out of the restaurant several times. The employees said he was kicked out Wednesday for masturbating on the property. On this day, they alleged that he was smoking out of crack pipe and when asked to leave, he argued with management and pulled out a needle. It’s unclear from the report if he was brandishing the needle with the intent to threaten the employees, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Officers informed the man that he was under arrest. The report states that he became verbally aggressive and irate. He said he wasn’t going to go to jail. He allegedly asked what the officers would do if he started punching them. The officers took this seriously considering previous encounters with him, according to the report.
While officers tried to de-escalate the situation, the report states, the man pulled out what appeared to be a crack pipe. The report states that he smoked something out of the pipe and officers noticed an immediate change in his demeanor. Officers told him to stop smoking crack. He allegedly threw the pipe to the ground, destroying it.
Officers quickly attempted to handcuff him. But he allegedly flailed his arms and body. The report states that he displayed an extreme amount of strength that officers believed was due to an adrenaline jump from having just smoked crack.
It took officers several minutes to successfully handcuff the man. During the altercation, one officer sustained a cut on her wrist. It’s unclear whether she sustained the cut from the man using force to resist arrest or whether she was cut by him breaking the crack pipe, Beckwith said. The report did not mention whether the officer sought medical attention.
After transporting the man to the jail, the report states that he continued to actively resist officers and jailers. They also allegedly found marijuana on his person while at the jail.
In all, he was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest search or transport, assault peace officer for the officer’s cut, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair for allegedly breaking the crack pipe while knowingly under investigation, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than 1 gram. He was not charged with possession of marijuana.
The same man was recently covered in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s March 23 blotter after he was accused of masturbating near a group of women in a restaurant in the 2800 block of West University Drive. He was released from jail Monday.
He has been booked into the county jail 42 times since 2011. He was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact in 2013, for which he was sentenced to three years. He was convicted of attempting to violate sex offender registration in 2018. He has pleaded no contest to three counts of indecent exposure in 2021 and 2022.
He pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony offense assault public servant in 2017. He was sentenced to a state prison for two years. But he had already spent 461 days, nearly two-thirds of his sentence, in jail awaiting his conviction.
Other reports
1600 block of May Street — A 26-year-old Denton man was charged with several felonies Thursday after he allegedly filmed himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor, according to a police report.
Denton police were investigating reports of a man who allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old high school freshman. The report alleges he recorded the sexual acts on occasion.
Police obtained felony warrants for possession of child pornography and three counts of sexual assault of a child.
The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force executed the arrest at the man’s home. He was taken into custody without issue, according to the report.
As of Friday morning, he remained in the Denton City Jail with his bond set at $400,000.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported that she was robbed while gardening Thursday by a person who asked her for directions, according to a police report.
At about 12:18 p.m., took a report for a robbery. A woman said she was working in her yard around 11:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled up and a woman robbed her.
She said there were a man and a woman inside the vehicle. The female suspect got out of the vehicle and asked the woman for directions. She gave them directions, thinking they were just in need of help.
The female suspect allegedly grabbed her hands and started to wrap a fake gold chain around her wrist and slipped a costume jewelry ring on her finger. The woman told her to get away from her and tried to back up. The suspect allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, got back into the vehicle, and the vehicle drove off.
The woman ran inside her house and realized her own gold bracelet was missing. While the real bracelet was worth $50, the woman told police it had sentimental value to her. The report states that the suspect putting costume jewelry on the woman was likely a distraction tactic to steal the woman’s actual jewelry. Beckwith said this tactic is common in European countries near tourist attractions, but she hadn’t seen anything similar in Denton before.
Police collected the costume jewelry as evidence. The report states that there might be security footage of the suspects. The robbery is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
