Blotter

A 46-year-old felon allegedly smoked a crack pipe in front of officers, smashed the pipe and potentially cut an officer with the broken pipe during an altercation Thursday, according to a police report.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Teasley Lane for a criminal trespass call. Police located the suspect. The report states that the majority of Denton officers know the man to be a habitual criminal who fights with officers, resists arrest, uses illicit narcotics like crack cocaine and masturbates in public in front of people.

