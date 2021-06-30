A 15-year-old who allegedly ran from police and ditched drug paraphernalia in someone’s backyard Tuesday later called 911 to turn himself in, according to a police report.
Administration at Guyer High School on Tuesday morning called 911 to report a student who had narcotics in his backpack during the summer school session. According to the report, a school security guard and the principal spoke with the student and were able to see a scale and a bunch of small bags containing what they believed to be drugs inside.
School staff reported the boy pulled his backpack away and fled. While the Denton Police Department was on their way, they spotted a boy matching his description walking near Montecito Drive and Teasley Lane so they activated their patrol car’s lights and sirens.
The boy allegedly took off running and jumped over a house’s fence in the 8200 block of Montecito. A resident at the home called 911 and reported a boy was in their backyard and hid an item.
Police searched the area and found a jar containing drug paraphernalia and a scale, according to the report. They couldn’t find the boy, but he later called 911 and told dispatchers he wanted to turn himself in.
The report says he arrived at the Police Department without the backpack, alleging he left it with a friend. He was detained and charged with evading arrest or detention. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said he’s not being charged for the alleged drugs nor the paraphernalia, which was taken into evidence.
Other reports
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — Staff at the Viridian Denton apartments reported Tuesday that the model apartment unit was burglarized last week, according to a police report.
According to the report, police saw surveillance footage of the incident and know the man who broke into the unit around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Staff reported seven 55-inch televisions were stolen and each was worth $450. A speaker valued at $129 was also missing.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Duchess Drive — The primary aggressor in a fight among several 18- and 19-year-old women in an apartment parking lot was gone by the time police arrived late Tuesday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told dispatchers they saw about seven people fighting in the parking lot. The report says the apartment complex manager was trying to hold people back. One of the women said a couple of others in the group were going through some friendship problems.
At least one woman had been struck in the face and had injuries to her left cheekbone. Other women had scratches and minor injuries, according to the report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 459 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.