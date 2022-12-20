Blotter

Police are investigating a shooting in which one person's vehicle was struck by a bullet as they were driving Monday.

At about 9:29 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Audra Lane. A person said they were shot at, but they were not struck. Police report they found two shell casings at the scene.

