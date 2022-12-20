Police are investigating a shooting in which one person’s vehicle was struck by a bullet as they were driving Monday.
At about 9:29 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Audra Lane. A person said they were shot at, but they were not struck. Police report they found two shell casings at the scene.
Another person flagged down police near the Police Department, as well. The report states that person said they were inside their vehicle near the 1100 block of Audra Lane when a bullet struck it.
Whether the two victims know each other is still under investigation. Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.
Other reports
2400 block of Old North Road — A 29-year-old man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender tried to run from police Monday but fell and was ultimately arrested, according to a police report.
On Nov. 28, a felony warrant was issued for the man’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender for life with previous conviction if at trial.
He has previously been convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, sex offenders duty to register for life and two counts of forgery financial instrument.
At about 3:53 p.m. Monday, police located the man in the 2400 block of Old North Road.
He allegedly fled on foot and tried to jump a fence, but fell and sustained a wound to his head, according to the report. Police caught up to him after the short pursuit and placed him under arrest.
The report does not state whether he required any medical attention.
During a search, police found 0.97 grams of methamphetamine on his person. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1B less than 1 gram and evading arrest or detention along with the warrant.
He remained in the city jail as of early Tuesday afternoon with his bail set at $57,500.
2000 block of Crestwood Place — Two people were caught allegedly stealing bikes from a house Monday, but they were not arrested when police couldn’t get in contact with the homeowner, according to a police report.
At about 8:46 a.m., police were dispatched for a burglary call. The caller said they saw two people leaving the area with bikes that he believed were his neighbor’s. The bikes were allegedly stolen from the neighbor’s carport.
The report states the caller followed the man and woman and yelled at them to return the bikes. He said the woman put the bike she was carrying back, but the man kept walking away.
While police were en route, they saw a bike sitting on a street corner and detained a nearby man and woman for questioning. Both allegedly admitted to taking the bikes and the woman said she put one back.
Police attempted to get in touch with the owner of the bikes, but no one was home, according to the report. Since the owner wasn’t available at the scene to confirm whether they wanted to press charges, police released the pair.
Later that day, police were able to speak with the owner who said they wanted to press charges. They valued the bikes at about $200 each.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
