A family asked UPS to mark mail that a relative sent as ‘return to sender’ Tuesday after she realized she was being scammed out of $4,500 in cash, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 Tuesday to report the suspected scam. She told Denton Police Department officers she got a call from an unknown number and that the person on the other line sounded just like her grandson.
The report says he told her he was in jail and they worked out a payment of $4,500 in cash to his lawyer. She reported she mailed them that amount.
She later saw her grandson post something on Facebook and realized he hadn’t been in jail, according to the report, so she contacted police. Her family was able to contact UPS to mark that package as ‘return to sender’ and police are still investigating the incident.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said this type of scam report is one the Denton Police Department sees every now and then and advised people to ask the person on the other line key questions that only they would know the answer to in order to see if it’s real or a possible scam.
“See if they can give you the correct answer,” Beckwith said. “If they deflect, it’s a red flag.”
Other reports
400 block of IOOF Street — A man’s $10,000 is among a few things taken from his van sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
He told officers he parked his work van at The Oaks of Denton around 8 p.m. Monday and noticed around 6 a.m. Tuesday that it was burglarized. The report says he’s still working on a list of everything that was taken.
According to the report, the lock on the side sliding door was also broken. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of Hickory Street — Police are investigating a specific person after a woman reported someone knocked on her door Tuesday and she opened it to find a man standing outside with his genitals exposed, according to a police report.
She told officers the man’s name. An investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of Spencer Road — A 31-year-old man is accused of assaulting his mother Tuesday morning by throwing a glass of water at her and twisting her fingers, according to a police report.
His mother, 63, called police after she locked herself in a bathroom. Officers were dispatched to the domestic disturbance around 11:14 a.m.
She reported that her son threw a glass of water at her, then grabbed multiple fingers on her hand, crushing and twisting them. According to the report, she also pepper sprayed him but she told police she didn’t think she sprayed him well.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 304 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.