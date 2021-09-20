Graffiti that denounced capitalism and mentioned chicken nuggets was found Sunday afternoon on a fence near the Denton Square, amounting to about $300 in damage, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department around 12:17 p.m. reported seeing a large amount of graffiti on a fence in a vacant parking lot. The report says the vandalism in the 100 block of North Locust Street was removed quickly because the writing was profane.
The graffiti read, “F--k pigs,” “f--k capitalism,” “Marx was right” and “1985 Chicken McNuggets.” Allison Beckwith, a Denton police spokesperson, said there were also markings related to Nazism on the fence pertaining to a realty group.
Other reports
Willowwood Street and Highland Park Road — Police detained a 16-year-old boy who allegedly hit two people with a baseball bat outside a Valero gas station early Sunday, according to a police report.
Around 3:16 a.m., police drove past and noticed a fight in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive around the same time that callers started reporting the fight and a gun being displayed. One caller told police a group of four men showed up bragging about guns. The report says one of the men beat two people there with a baseball bat after being asked to leave.
As police approached, the driver of a white BMW accelerated away and led police on a chase from Valero to the 1800 block of Westridge Street. The driver allegedly sped up to 60 mph in a residential area, and police stopped the pursuit out of concern for residents, according to the report.
Beckwith said police had already set up a perimeter around Willowwood and Highland Park so they were able to stop the driver on Westridge Street. The 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.
From video footage at Valero, officers identified a 16-year-old as the baseball bat assailant and detained him on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — Officers spoke to people who reported witnessing an assault near a Dollar General on Sunday night but didn’t locate any possible suspects, according to a police report.
Both people involved were gone by the time police arrived. The report says a witness flagged down police around 9:37 p.m. to report the assault. Witnesses told police there was a verbal altercation between two men, and one pulled out a knife and swung it at the other.
According to the report, this sparked a physical fight in which one man tried to stab the other. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 19 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.