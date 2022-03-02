Two friends at an apartment near South Loop 288 early Wednesday told police they were drinking and were negligent in handling a firearm when it fired one round and injured one of them, according to a police report.
911 dispatchers first learned of the shooting around 12:35 a.m. when the tenant called to request an ambulance and said his gun dropped and shot another man. The Denton Police Department responded to the shooting and met with the caller at Spencer at Waterford Oaks apartment complex, 2100 Spencer Road, and the shooting victim who had a gunshot wound on his thigh.
According to the report, there wasn’t a disturbance or argument between the two friends that led to an intentional shooting. Both told police they were drinking and were negligent in handling the firearm. The caller told police he didn’t think the gun was loaded at the time.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released. While searching the apartment after getting a search warrant, police found a small amount of marijuana.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man went to the Police Department to report someone was threatening to publish intimate photos of him unless he sent them money, according to a police report.
The victim told police he started talking to someone on Instagram and they both got intimate during a video chat. The report says he later got a call from an unknown man who threatened to post photos and videos from the chat unless the victim sent him money.
The victim didn’t send any money at the time they reported the incident around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 17-year-old fled from Mack Park on Tuesday afternoon after police found a gun in his backpack, according to a police report.
Officers first responded to the area for a shooting. A 911 caller said his wife was shot with an airsoft gun multiple times and he gave police a description of multiple males who were involved. The report says police found people matching the descriptions and all but one allowed police to check whether they had an airsoft gun.
Four were released from the scene but the 17-year-old allegedly refused to let police search his backpack at first. According to the report, he eventually let them and police found a real gun.
The teenager allegedly ran and police found him in an apartment nearby. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 419 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.