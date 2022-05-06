A 43-year-old woman kicked and spat at officers as she was arrested Thursday following the fourth call police had received about her erratic behavior, according to a police report.
At about 11:02 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2000 block of North Elm Street. This was the fourth call that day regarding the same woman, according to the report.
Police had made contact with the woman from one of the previous calls about an hour before, according to the report. During that encounter, she was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage, was issued a criminal trespass warning and was released without incident, according to the report.
This caller said the woman was going door to door in the area. When the caller told the woman to leave, she allegedly threatened to call the police and accused him of assault.
Police made contact with the woman again near the 200 block of West University Drive. She confirmed she had been at the location of the fourth call and said she went to visit someone there.
Her mood changed frequently, with her going from calm to screaming to calm again in a short period of time, according to the report. When police attempted to administer field sobriety tests, she would not stop screaming and cursing at them long enough for them to perform the tests, the report states.
Police — having seen her drinking earlier and believing she was also on a narcotic, according to the report — placed her under arrest.
After they put her in handcuffs, the woman allegedly kicked officers as they escorted her to the patrol vehicle. She scratched an officer’s hand, causing him to bleed, and attempted to spit on officers, who were able to dodge it, according to the report.
She was charged with one count of public intoxication nonalcohol and one count of assault peace officer/judge.
Other reports
100 block of South Loop 288 — A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday and injured himself and damaged a patrol vehicle before his transport to the city jail, according to a police report.
At about 7:06 p.m., police received a call from a woman who said her ex was at her residence. The woman, along with the children in the home, is under a protective order, according to the report. She gave police a description of the man and said he had come there on a bike.
En route to the location, police saw a man matching the description riding a bike, the report states. Police said after they activated their lights, it appeared as though the man wasn’t going to stop. He looked back at the vehicle multiple times without stopping, then jumped off his bike, according to the report.
Police detained the man and put him in the patrol vehicle. The man was immediately confrontational, according to the report. He said he was at the residence and went there to get his belongings.
Police then told the man he was under arrest. Upon hearing this, the man began banging his head against the plastic divider in the vehicle, according to the report. Police said he cut his forehead, and medics were called, but the man refused medical treatment.
He also threatened to assault officers if they opened the vehicle’s back doors and kicked the patrol vehicle’s door, damaging it, according to the report.
Eventually, police were able to transport the man to the city jail. He was charged with one count of violation of bond/protective order two or more times in 12 months and one count of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
1000 block of South Avenue B — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he put his then-girlfriend in a chokehold before kicking her out of their apartment, according to a police report.
At about 7:32 a.m., police responded to a caller who reported they heard glass breaking and yelling, but they weren’t sure exactly where it was coming from.
When police arrived in the 1000 block of South Avenue B, they heard yelling and found a woman standing in front of an apartment.
A glass window was broken, and the woman was bleeding from her hand. She said her now ex-boyfriend was inside their shared residence and wouldn’t let her in. She said she broke the window banging on it.
The woman said while she was banging on the door, her ex-boyfriend said he had a gun and would shoot her.
Earlier that morning, the two got into an argument, she said. When she tried to leave, he allegedly prevented her from doing so, putting her in a headlock and holding her there for some time.
The woman said she felt she couldn’t breathe properly. She had visible marks and scratches on her upper chest, according to the report.
Police contacted the man on the phone, according to the report, and he said he couldn’t come outside because the woman had broken the front door. They attempted to get the man’s account of that morning over multiple phone calls, but he refused to say what happened, according to the report.
Based on the woman’s account, police told the man he was under arrest and instructed him to exit the residence, according to the report. The man then came outside through the window and was arrested and charged with assault family/household member impede/circulation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 426 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.