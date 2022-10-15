A home that had been vacated and boarded up was unexpectedly found occupied on Friday — by the man who'd been evicted about a month prior, according to a police report.
At about 10:38 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Bell Avenue for a burglary call. The caller said they believed a burglary had occurred overnight and that someone was inside the residence.
Officers received updated information that a man had exited the home and was in a verbal altercation. Officers arrived and spoke with the man and the caller. The caller told officers the man used to live in residence but had been evicted about a month ago.
The caller said the residence was vacant and was boarded up with plywood. The caller said the area was secure the night before. They believed the man had removed the plywood.
The man, 27, admitted that he had been evicted from the location. The man also said that he had been asked to retrieve some of his property from someone he knows at the location.
The man claimed he entered through an open door and denied removing the plywood. He would not provide officers with the contact information of the alleged person who asked him to grab his belongings.
Officers arrested the man on suspicion of criminal trespassing. Officers searched the man prior to taking him to jail and found a jar containing a crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
The man was charged with suspicion of misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
2000 block of East McKinney Street — Two men told police a parked vehicle didn’t belong to them — they were released and walked to a nearby apartment complex. Officers found out the vehicle belonged to one of the men, and officers found a pipe inside the vehicle that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, according to a police report.
At about 11:22 p.m. Friday, officers observed a parked vehicle at a park in the 2000 block of East McKinney Street.
Officers spoke with two men outside the vehicle and told them they violated city park hours. They told officers the vehicle did not belong to either and were released. The men walked to a nearby apartment complex.
Officers received a call from a dispatcher who said the vehicle belonged to one of the males. According to the report, officers saw a glass pipe in plain view on the center console.
Officers went to the apartment complex where one of the men, 25, admitted that the vehicle and pipe belonged to him, according to the report.
The man admitted drug paraphernalia would be inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession. The other man was released.
500 block of West Oak Street — A 19-year-old man evaded arrested after officers found that he had a warrant for his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 4:06 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Oak Street for a suspicious activity call. A caller said they heard noises outside, and someone knocked on their apartment door.
Officers saw a 19-year-old man standing on an exterior walkway at the apartment complex. He refused to answer questions and refused to walk down the stairs to speak with officers.
The man said he had been at one of the residences earlier in the night. Officers contacted the person he was in contact with and confirmed the statement.
The 19-year-old man provided his social security number to officers, who found that he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Officers approached him to place him in handcuffs, and he began to run away from the officers. According to the report, the man continued running through the complex's parking lot.
Officers caught up, brought him to the ground, and placed him in handcuffs. Before the search, the man told officers he had needles in his pockets and methamphetamine. Officers located a white substance in one of his pockets, according to the report.
The man said he had a medical issue. Medics arrived to evaluate him and cleared him.
The man was charged with suspicion of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.