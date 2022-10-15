Blotter
DRC

A home that had been vacated and boarded up was unexpectedly found occupied on Friday — by the man who'd been evicted about a month prior, according to a police report.

At about 10:38 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Bell Avenue for a burglary call. The caller said they believed a burglary had occurred overnight and that someone was inside the residence.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you