Five catalytic converters were reported missing Sunday from cars parked at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, according to police reports.
The first report from 3100 Town Center Trail came at about 10:36 a.m. The man said he was parked at the hotel overnight and when he started his vehicle the next morning, he noticed it was unusually loud.
He told police he saw his catalytic converter was missing and he noticed other nearby vehicles’ catalytic converters were also missing.
Police received a total of four similar reports from people who parked overnight at the hotel. One of the victims had two catalytic converters missing from his car, according to the report.
Police are investigating the incidents and plan to review surveillance footage.
Other reports
2000 block of Teasley Lane — Police were unable to determine who was the primary aggressor in a domestic dispute Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 4:20 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call from a 19-year-old regarding his mother. He said the incident started a few hours before he called and he was hoping the mother would calm down, but she hadn’t.
When police arrived, the mother said her son was throwing things at her and hit her in the shoulder. She said she pushed him away in self-defense and might have scratched him.
Police spoke to the son who said his mother was yelling and grabbed him, scratching his clavicle area. He said he threw an object at the ground in frustration, but he did not intend to hit his mother.
The father said the son threw something and hit his mother and the mother grabbed the son. Both father and son said they wanted the mother to leave their shared residence.
Police were not able to determine the primary aggressor at the time, according to the report, so no arrest was made. None of the parties involved wanted to leave the residence, so police advised them to try to stay away from each other, the report states.
6500 block of West Shady Shores — A woman reported Sunday she found her vehicle damaged, moved her car and returned to find it damaged again, according to a police report.
At about 1:25 p.m., a woman told police an unknown person had damaged her vehicle. She said she was parked at the apartment complex near her daughter’s residence around 7 p.m. Saturday. When she returned to her vehicle around 10 p.m., she said she found her left side mirror hanging by a cable.
The woman then parked near her own residence in the same complex, according to the report. When she later returned to her vehicle on Sunday morning, she found her right side mirror was knocked off sometime after she had moved the car, according to the report.
Police recorded the damage as criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 and are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 336 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.