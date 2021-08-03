A Denton firefighter was taken to the hospital after a semi-trailer crashed into a fire engine late Monday, according to a police report.
The fire engine is the third city emergency vehicle hit in the last month in a car crash. Around 11:44 p.m. Monday, the Denton Fire Department was working on a fire in the grassy median in between southbound Interstate 35 lanes and the service road, just north of Elm Street, when an 18-wheeler crashed into a fire engine.
A firefighter inside the engine was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the report.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said investigators don’t know yet what led to the crash. The report says the semi-trailer rolled over after hitting the fire engine and Fire Department personnel had to extricate the driver, who was also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Diesel fuel spilled after the 18-wheeler tipped over and the road was closed for several hours.
Denton police officers learned a small SUV rear-ended another 18-wheeler during the backup caused by the initial crash. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
An allegedly intoxicated driver hit a Denton police and University of North Texas police car on Friday. Beckwith said a driver on July 18 hit a police car around I-35E and Teasley Lane while officers were working through a different crash.
That motorist wasn’t taken to a hospital, and no one was inside the police car, which is no longer in working condition.
Other reports
500 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A tenant at Gazebo Apartments was allegedly confrontational and holding a knife while speaking with an apartment employee Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says the 911 caller declined to help the suspect move furniture. A short while later, the victim said he was walking back to that apartment building when the suspect started yelling at him. The 34-year-old man was allegedly holding a knife and acting aggressively.
The suspect claimed he pulled the knife out in self-defense because the caller was becoming hostile. According to the report, surveillance footage shows the suspect walking toward the victim in a “confrontational” manner with his arms waving.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, displaying a firearm or other deadly weapon.
700 block of Hercules Lane — A woman who reported several people she knew forced their way into her apartment early Monday doesn’t want to press charges, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told dispatchers they saw an altercation in the parking lot. Police responded at 12:50 a.m. and found a woman who then told them about the break-in.
She said someone forced their way into her apartment and began to punch and kick her. According to the report, more people then entered her apartment. The report didn’t say if anything was taken and the victim doesn’t want to press charges. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 456 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 41 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.