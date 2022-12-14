A 47-year-old man was charged with a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity Tuesday because he allegedly burglarized storage units earlier this year, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department has seen numerous reports — some related and some not — of storage unit break-ins this year. It even received two more on Tuesday. But for several months, the perpetrators had yet to be arrested.
One man, however, was identified as a suspect in some of the burglaries this fall and was arrested in Dallas County on a warrant out of Denton. Police learned of his arrest and at about noon Tuesday, police traveled to the Dallas County Jail to take custody of the man.
On Oct. 5, a manager at a storage facility in the 3900 block of East University reported four units had been broken into. This was in addition to other burglaries that occurred there at the end of September.
A box truck was also missing from the location despite the keys still being in the drop box.
Police applied for multiple arrest warrants, including one for the 47-year-old man.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was unclear from the report whether authorities in Dallas County arrested him on only the Denton warrant or if he had allegedly committed offenses in their jurisdiction as well.
The man was at the Denton County Jail on a $25,000 bond. The other people who were issued warrants weren’t in custody as of Wednesday..
Other reports
1400 block of East McKinney Street — A 33-year-old man who was asked to step out of his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday was arrested when he tried to destroy a bag of methamphetamine when police weren’t looking, according to a police report.
At about 2:25 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly had no license plate displayed. While police were speaking with the driver, the report states they saw a handgun under his foot.
Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle and he complied. As he got out, police asked him to sit down on the curb.
While police were facing away from him, the man allegedly stood up, reached into his pocket, turned around and tried to destroy a clear plastic bag.
Police attempted to gain control of his arms, but he allegedly tensed up to prevent them from doing so. Police put him on the ground and placed him into handcuffs.
Police conducted a probable cause search of his vehicle and found a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.
The substance in the bag tested positive for meth, according to the report. It weighed 7.4 grams with the packaging. The man said he had a meth pipe, which police also retrieved.
He was booked into the city jail without incident. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1B between 4 and 200 grams, tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful carrying weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 364 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
