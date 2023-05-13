Officers found a firearm with a scratched serial number inside a 37-year-old man’s vehicle and are investigating whether or not the firearm was stolen, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:53 p.m. Friday, officers went to the 3300 block of Gardenview Circle for a welfare call as they were advised someone was lying inside a car with the door open. Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old man asleep inside his vehicle.
The reports says officers saw an unholstered firearm lying on the vehicle’s floorboard. The man complied with officers’ commands and was detained.
He consented for officers to search his pockets for his identification, and they found a small baggie containing marijuana and another baggie of a different controlled substance, according to police reports.
The man told officers the other baggie had cocaine, but the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
The report says officers checked the firearm and say the serial number had been scratched off. Additionally, officers checked the man’s background record and showed he was a convicted felon.
The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The investigation is ongoing on whether or not the firearm was stolen due to the serial number being removed. The report also says the man was not charged for possession of marijuana.
Other Reports
500 block of North Bell Avenue — A 34-year-old woman resisted arrest while officers tried to handcuff her, according to a police report.
At about 10:55 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to an unrelated call when they overheard a disturbance as a woman was yelling at a nearby gas station. The report says police recognized the 34-year-old woman due to previous interactions.
The report also says officers had knowledge that she had received a notice of criminal trespasses before and confirmed it with the store clerk, who wanted to press charges.
Officers placed her under arrest, and police reports claim she actively resisted.
Officers continued to tell her that she was under arrest, and she continued to fight by using physical force and preventing officers from putting her hands behind her back, according to police reports.
The woman was detained and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
100 block of Avenue A — A 25-year-old man couldn’t catch a ride home and was arrested for alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 1:05 a.m. Friday, Fry Street Tavern bar staff told officers there was a man who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance with other customers.
The man told officers that the staff thought he was drunk and asked him to leave, which he said he did.
Officers said they could immediately smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. They also noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, according to police reports.
Officers asked how he got to the bar; he told officers he had arrived with his friends. They asked what his friend’s names were and what they looked like, and he instantly said they didn’t need to know that.
Officers informed him that he appeared to be intoxicated in a public place, and they were simply trying to find them so that he could ask them to give him a ride home.
The man refused to tell officers who his friends were.
Officers placed him under arrest and charged him with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 430 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
