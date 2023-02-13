Denton police vehicle
A 32-year-old with several felony convictions walked into a woman’s unlocked home Sunday, allegedly stole her dog figurines from her porch and burglarized her shed, according to a police report.

At about 7:01 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Bradshaw Street for a burglary in progress. According to call notes, the caller said a man broke into her house, ran towards a park and could have been on drugs.

