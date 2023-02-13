A 32-year-old with several felony convictions walked into a woman’s unlocked home Sunday, allegedly stole her dog figurines from her porch and burglarized her shed, according to a police report.
At about 7:01 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Bradshaw Street for a burglary in progress. According to call notes, the caller said a man broke into her house, ran towards a park and could have been on drugs.
Police did locate a male suspect matching the caller’s description and detained him in handcuffs. The 32-year-old identified himself to police.
While speaking with the woman, police learned the man allegedly rang the doorbell and then walked into the house. The report states her door was unlocked. The woman said she’d never met him before.
She said he didn’t take anything from inside the house, but did steal dog figurines from her front porch. She also alleged the man broke into her shed and took a lighter, a remote and an Apple Watch from inside.
Police searched the man’s bag and found two dog figurines along with the items from the shed.
He was placed under arrest and charged with burglary of a building. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in the city jail with his bond set at $10,000. If convicted, burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years imprisonment.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report does not clarify whether the man was intoxicated, but there are no pending drug-related charges.
Court records indicate the same man has been booked into the county jail at least 16 times since 2007 for various offenses. He had been convicted of three third-degree felony offenses, including assaulting a public servant and assault family violence enhanced.
Other reports
3200 block of West Windsor Drive — Police are investigating a burglary at an apartment complex Sunday in which $4,000 worth of tools were stolen, according to a police report.
At about 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary report. The caller said an unknown suspect forced their way into a maintenance shed and stole tools.
Maintenance at the apartment said the last time the shed was seen in good condition was around 1 p.m. Sunday. Around 6 p.m. that day, a resident called maintenance to report the shed looked like it had been kicked open.
The report states the burglar took $4,000 worth of tools, but doesn’t specify what kind of tools. The report also does not mention whether the incident was captured by security cameras.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
