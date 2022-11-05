A 41-year-old man convicted of felony assault twice in the last two years was accused Friday of kicking a peace officer during a booking process after he was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.
At about 8:53 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of East McKinney Street.
A caller said a man was yelling at customers and refused to leave. The caller said the man walked around the business was verbally aggressive with customers and walked out and banged on the windows.
Officers contacted him on the 300 block of East McKinney Street, where the man was agitated and verbally aggressive. He was told to sit down he refused to do so.
The man agreed to sit down and told the man why he was detained. The man admitted to being at the business.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers learned he had a criminal trespass warning at the location where the incident occurred. Officers contacted the manager, who said that they would pursue the charges.
Officers told the man he was under arrest for violating the criminal trespass warning and refused to walk to the vehicle to be transported to jail.
The man kicked and turned his body toward officers as they tried to walk him to the patrol car until he agreed to get into it, and he yelled and threatened officers, according to a police report.
During the jail booking process, the man was aggressive, so they had him lay him down flat on his stomach to remove his property from his pockets, according to the report.
While he lay on the ground, he kicked his leg upward and struck an officer in the face, according to the report.
Police recommended the man be prosecuted on charges of criminal trespassing, obstruction or retaliation and assault on a peace officer.
A criminal trespass is normally a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $2,000 and a jail term of up to 180 days.
At a minimum, retaliation and obstruction are considered felonies of the third degree in Texas. A third-degree felony conviction can be penalized with two to ten years in prison and a fine that may be as high as $10,000.
The assault of a police officer is considered a felony. Texas Penal Code §22.01(b)(1) states that assaulting a police officer on the job is a 3rd-degree felony.
The man was arrested Oct. 17, 2020, on suspicion of misdemeanors — criminal trespassing and resisting arrest — and was later accused of assaulting public servants twice while in jail, according to court records.
On Nov. 30, 2021, 362nd District Judge Bruce McFarling ordered a release of the defendant's mental health medical records to determine whether he was competent to stand trial. Pursuant to plea agreements, McFarling convicted the man of the two assaults on Dec. 6, 2021. The defendant was released from the county jail on Jan. 11 after having spent about a year and three months there and was transferred to a state jail in Huntsville. He was released from state jail on Feb. 13 according to public records.
Since 2006, the man also has been convicted of felony drug possession and felony drug dealing, five misdemeanors, and has received various sentences including jail, probation and fines, according to records.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 332 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.