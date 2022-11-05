Blotter
DRC

A 41-year-old man convicted of felony assault twice in the last two years was accused Friday of kicking a peace officer during a booking process after he was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

At about 8:53 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of East McKinney Street.

