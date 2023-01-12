Denton Police badge
DRC

A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend as they drove through Denton and a gun was found in his possession, according to a police report.

At about 3:41 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 15900 block of Interstate 35W in Fort Worth. Dispatch advised them that Fort Worth police had responded to an incident between a man and a woman in Fort Worth, but they believed the offense actually occurred in Denton.

