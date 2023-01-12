A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend as they drove through Denton and a gun was found in his possession, according to a police report.
At about 3:41 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 15900 block of Interstate 35W in Fort Worth. Dispatch advised them that Fort Worth police had responded to an incident between a man and a woman in Fort Worth, but they believed the offense actually occurred in Denton.
Fort Worth police had the man detained while waiting for Denton police to arrive. When Denton police arrived at the scene, they spoke with the woman, who said her boyfriend threatened her life while she was driving them through Denton.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it appears from the report that the couple are not residents of Denton.
In the police report, the woman said as they were driving near the I-35 split, they were arguing and he threatened to shoot her. He allegedly made other threats toward her, but she said she couldn’t remember exactly what they were.
The woman she knows that he carries a gun and she feared he would cause serious bodily injury to her.
After she consented to a search of the vehicle, the report states Denton police located a firearm under the passenger seat that matched her description. The man was also allegedly carrying bullets that matched the ones in the firearm.
Throughout the investigation, Denton police learned he had a felony conviction, as well.
They placed the man under arrest and transported him to the city jail. He was charged with terroristic threat of family/household and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
As of Thursday afternoon, the boyfriend remained in the Denton City Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Terroristic threat of family/household is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. Possession of a firearm by a felon is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
1400 block of Troy H. Lagrone Drive — An inmate is under investigation after police found contraband on a jail vehicle. The report states a clear baggy containing a substance they believed to be methamphetamine was found where the inmate was allegedly sitting during transport Wednesday from the city jail to the county jail.
At about 1 a.m., police were conducting a prisoner transfer from the Denton City Jail to the Denton County Jail.
Prior to transferring the inmates in a van, police conducted another search of the inmates’ persons to check for contraband. They were then loaded onto the van and transferred.
After the inmates were unloaded from the van and escorted inside the county jail, police searched the van and saw a baggy containing a clear, crystalline substance. Back at the police department, the substance weighed in at 0.7 grams.
The report states the baggy was left where the only female inmate had been sitting. The 45-year-old is in jail on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750 and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Police are still investigating the incident to determine whether it was hers and whether she removed it from her person while in the back of the transport van. Police are working to locate video surveillance footage of the incident. There are surveillance cameras in the transport van, Cunningham said.
Along with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than 1 gram — a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000 — whoever was in possession of the substance could also be charged with prohibited substances and items in a correctional or civil commitment facility. This charge is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.