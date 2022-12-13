A 30-year-old convicted felon allegedly fired a pistol near someone’s house Monday, then stole a nearby truck, which police later found him passed out in, according to a police report.
At about 6:31 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a vehicle theft call in the 600 block of Jupiter Drive. The caller said a man approached him asking for a ride, then jumped in his company work truck and drove off.
Police also reported that a neighbor in the 500 block of Jupiter Drive said the same suspect came onto his property shortly before and shot a pistol round off on the side of his residence.
The man then allegedly ran to the initial caller’s location. The caller was standing outside the truck, which was running with the keys inside the ignition. He allegedly almost ran over another neighbor as he took off at a high rate of speed in the truck.
Police located a shell casing near the neighbor’s house and learned the stolen truck had GPS that his employer could access to find the truck’s location. Its location was reported near Sheraton Road and Sherman Drive.
After a search of the area, police found the truck in an alley behind the 800 block of Sun Valley Drive. It wasn’t running, but the lights were on.
Police approached the vehicle and found the suspect passed out in the front passenger seat. They opened the door and woke him up. The report states there was a pistol in his pants pocket, which police removed as they searched him for other weapons.
He was told he was being detained and was placed in handcuffs. Police learned he had a warrant out of the Denton Police Department for riding a bicycle or motorbike with no or a defective front light. Once the warrant was confirmed, they placed him in custody.
The report states he told police that a backpack inside the truck was his. Inside, police allegedly found debit cards, checkbooks, a tax return and a passport belonging to different people.
He was transported to the city jail without incident. Police additionally learned that he had been convicted of many felonies.
He was charged with discharge firearm in certain municipalities, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between five and 10 items, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the warrant.
Other reports
Audra Lane and East McKinney Street — A 56-year-old man was arrested Monday after he tried to run from officers when they questioned him about allegedly assaulting a woman at a bus station, according to a police report.
At about 11:17 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance. Dispatchers could hear people yelling. The report states that they heard a male voice screaming at a woman and yelling that he wasn’t going to let her go.
The caller, the woman in question, said a man followed her on the bus. Pinging her cellphone pointed police to a Denton County Transportation Authority bus station.
When police arrived, they saw a man matching the caller’s description step off the bus. The report states it seemed like he quickly tried to walk away.
Police called out for him to stop. He said that he got into an argument with a woman on the bus and allegedly denied hitting her.
During his conversation with police, the report states that the man kept fidgeting and walking around. He said multiple times that nothing happened and allegedly tried to walk away.
Officers spoke to the woman on the phone, according to the report, and she said he punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground after an argument.
Officers learned the man had a regional warrant out of the Denton Police Department, and he allegedly kept saying he was going to leave and rambling unintelligibly.
When police told him they planned to detain him in handcuffs, the report states he started to run from police. But after about 20 feet, they were able to take him to the ground and into custody for evading detention.
During a search, police found a clear plastic baggy containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report.
He was transported to the city jail without further incident. At the jail, the substance weighed in at 0.9 grams. Police additionally found a glass pipe on him, according to the report.
The woman arrived back at the bus station and said the two had been dating for a few weeks. She said they got into a verbal altercation and the man punched her in the face.
She said she tried to run away from him, but he followed her and pushed her to the ground. So, she jumped on the bus, and he followed her on. The report states police saw a red mark on her jaw where she said he had struck her.
The man was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, evading arrest detention and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1B less than 1 gram.
2200 block of West University Drive — A man reported Monday that an unknown suspect hit him over the head several times with his fists and a baseball bat, according to a police report.
At about 8:39 a.m., police were dispatched to an assault call. The caller told dispatchers he got into a fight at the 7-Eleven gas station on U.S. 380.
The police located the caller walking down Scripture Street. The report states the area around his eye was very swollen and bruised.
He said that around 7 a.m., a male suspect attacked him unprovoked, striking him on the head about three times with a baseball bat and then hitting him three more times with a fist. He said he was knocked to the ground by the impact and couldn’t fight back.
He knew something was broken in his face after the assault, he said, and went to the hospital, but he wasn’t sure where his hospital paperwork was after being discharged. So, he couldn’t provide police with specifics about his injuries.
Police reviewed footage from the area he said the assault took place at and for the timeframe he described but didn’t find anything. The report states it’s possible his head injuries resulted in an inaccurate initial account of where or when the assault occurred.
They gave him a courtesy ride to get his prescriptions from the emergency room filled. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 389 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
