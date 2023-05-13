Blotter

Officers found a firearm with a scratched serial number inside a 37-year-old man’s vehicle and are investigating whether the firearm was stolen, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:53 p.m. Friday, officers went to the 3300 block of Gardenview Circle for a welfare call as they were advised that someone was lying inside a car with the door open. Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old man asleep inside his vehicle.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

