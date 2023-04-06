Blotter

A 48-year-old man who has been convicted of manslaughter was arrested at a business Wednesday after he allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars’ worth of property for seemingly no reason, according to a police report.

At about 11:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a check-cashing business in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive. The caller, an employee, said a man was destroying the lobby and being aggressive.

