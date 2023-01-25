An undetermined amount of cash was stolen in an aggravated robbery at PointBank on Tuesday, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers were dispatched around 12:54 p.m. to a call about a robbery that had just occurred at the bank in the 1700 block of North Carroll Boulevard. The caller reported that two men entered the bank and brandished handguns before forcibly taking money from a bank teller and fleeing on foot.
The FBI is investigating the case, a spokesperson for the department said.
Other reports
300 block of North Bell Avenue — A woman told officers Tuesday afternoon that her son was stabbed with a pencil by another student at Strickland Middle School on Monday.
The woman said her son got into a verbal argument with another student in a classroom and was stabbed. The incident will be referred for investigation. Investigations about school incidents are typically handled by school resource officers, according to a Denton police spokesperson.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A woman told police she wanted to press charges against her roommate’s friend after a physical confrontation at Woodhill Apartments on Tuesday evening.
The 23-year-old woman said she had an argument with her roommate and her roommate’s friend and that the friend, a 20-year-old, became physically aggressive. The caller claimed the friend pushed her in the chest, punched her in the chest and head and pulled her hair.
The roommate’s friend told police the caller was the one who initiated violence, punching her and grabbing her hair. She admitted grabbing the caller’s hair in response but denied punching her and said she did not want to press charges, according to the police report.
The caller’s roommate, 22, witnessed the incident and said her friend was the primary aggressor. The incident is under investigation.
3200 block of Teasley Trail — After telling police Monday that his storage unit had been burglarized, a man reported Tuesday that he discovered a second storage unit he was using had also had items taken.
The man said the personal storage unit, in his apartment building at the Village at Rayzor Ranch, was missing about $4,000 worth of survival equipment. He said he would send police a complete list of the missing items but that they included a generator, tools and food. There were no signs of broken entry, according to the police report.
300 block of Withers Street — A man reported his catalytic converter was stolen from his 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander sometime Monday afternoon.
The caller said he parked outside his residence around 9 a.m. and when he started his vehicle around 2:30 p.m., it made an unusual noise. He called his mechanic, who said it was likely a stolen catalytic converter, which the man confirmed when he looked under the vehicle.
His insurance estimated it would cost about $1,000 to replace, according to the police report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
