Blotter

An undetermined amount of cash was stolen in an aggravated robbery at PointBank on Tuesday, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 12:54 p.m. to a call about a robbery that had just occurred at the bank in the 1700 block of North Carroll Boulevard. The caller reported that two men entered the bank and brandished handguns before forcibly taking money from a bank teller and fleeing on foot.

