The FBI is investigating an aggravated robbery Thursday at the Wells Fargo bank at 601 W. University Drive in Denton. The male robber got away with an unspecified amount of money, according to a police report.
At about 12:01 p.m., officers were in the area of West University Drive and North Carroll Boulevard when they received a radio call from dispatch about a bank robbery. The caller, a bank employee, asked dispatch to tell officers to hurry because they were getting robbed.
The robber was no longer at the scene when officers arrived. They received some preliminary information from the caller and remained at the scene until detectives and the FBI arrived.
The report states a man entered the bank with a face covering and a gun visible on his hip. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report does not state if he ever brandished it.
The man got away with some money, but the report does not state how much, Beckwith said. As the FBI is investigating the aggravated robbery, Beckwith said it’s unclear how much more information Denton police will receive about the incident.
2500 block of Lillian B Miller Parkway — An intoxicated 22-year-old man who was arrested Thursday allegedly bit an officer and threw a punch at a citizen who tried to help the officer detain him, according to a police report.
At about 9:24 a.m., an officer came across a man matching the description of a suspect in two 911 calls that dispatch had received. The callers said he was causing a disturbance at a surgical center.
The officer spoke with the man to tell him the surgery center wanted him criminally trespassed, according to the report. The man said he didn’t do anything wrong, and the officer explained he did not have to do something wrong for the center to have him trespassed.
The report states the man yelled back asking why the officer wouldn’t trespass the people following him. When the officer asked who was following him, the man said, “You, bro.”
The man was allegedly very energetic and aggressive and wouldn’t let the officer finish speaking. The report states the man’s behavior led the officer to believe he was under the influence of narcotics.
At one point, the man started walking back toward the surgery center, and the officer let him know he would not be allowed back on the property and would be subject to arrest if he returned.
The report states that the officer told him to stop and that he was being detained, but the man started walking into oncoming traffic. The officer tried to prevent him from walking into traffic, but the man allegedly became verbally combative with the officer.
The officer began to detain him in handcuffs, but the man allegedly began physically resisting, and continued after being told to stop, according to the report.
Two citizens stopped to try and assist the officer in detaining the man. But the man allegedly threw a punch at one of the people and bit the officer twice on the forearm. Beckwith said the report does not describe the citizens’ injuries.
The officer called for backup and was able to hold the man down until other officers arrived, according to the report, and the man was eventually placed under arrest. The report states police utilized a restraint restraint device to transport him to the city jail.
The man was charged with assault causes bodily injury, assault of a peace officer, public intoxication nonalcohol and resisting arrest. The man also had warrants out of the Lewisville and Plano police departments for public intoxication minor, alcohol public intoxication and operating a vehicle without a license plate.
6400 block of Interstate 35 — A man reported Thursday that a group of strangers grabbed him and stole his $55,000 ring, according to a police report.
At about 11:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a truck stop for a robbery call. The caller said he had parked in the parking lot when a man he didn’t know approached him and started a conversation.
He said multiple other men then approached him, too, and the first man said the others were giving away free money.
They then asked if his ring was real gold. Then, two men allegedly grabbed him while another stole his ring.
The caller told police his ring had been appraised for $55,000. He said he would seek prosecution if the culprit can be identified.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 433 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
