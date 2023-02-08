The FBI is investigating an aggravated robbery at Denton's UMB Bank on Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
At about 9:37 a.m., police were dispatched to a robbery call at 1013 W. University Drive.
The report states two men who were armed with handguns entered the bank.
It's not yet known how much money they stole from the bank, according to the report.
The report was sparse with details, as the Denton Police Department turned over the investigation to the FBI.
While some other robberies are classified as a second-degree felony, aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life.
Other reports
1000 block of East McKinney Street — A 33-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill an officer after he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 5:42 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about an intoxicated man inside a business. The location is a combination restaurant and store. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was unclear which business he was in.
The caller said the man was very intoxicated and was bothering customers. They then said he left the store with a beer in his hand.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the man drinking from an Budweiser beer, with what looked like a liquor bottle in his pocket.
Police said the man was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, seemed incoherent and smelled strongly of alcohol. Due to concerns of him harassing customers and their belief that he was intoxicated, police placed the man under arrest.
Police escorted him to the patrol vehicle and told him to get in. He allegedly locked out his legs against vehicle, pushing against officers.
They were eventually able to get him into the vehicle and transport him to the city jail. But once he got out the vehicle, he allegedly started pulling away from police and tried to kick them but missed.
When they walked him into the jail, the man allegedly looked at one officer and said he was going to kill him. The report states he also called the officer racial slurs and was uncooperative and violent.
He was charged with alcohol public intoxication, obstruction or retaliation for allegedly threatening the officer's life and resisting arrest search or transport.
As of Wednesday night, he remained in the Denton City Jail with his bail set at $100,000. While the other two offenses are typically misdemeanors, obstruction of retaliation is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
1700 block of South Loop 288 — A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly fabricated a stranger's ID, likely opened a credit card in their name and tried to withdraw from his bank account, according to a police report.
At about 12:48 p.m., police were dispatched to a fraud in progress at a bank. The caller said a man was attempting to withdraw money from someone else's account.
When police arrived, they made contact with a man who provided a false name and driver's license. After several attempts back and forth to identify him, the man eventually gave his real name.
Police discovered the man had warrants out of Dallas County for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1B, less than 1 ounce, and failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information.
Police then spoke with the caller, a bank employee, who said the man tried to withdraw $4,800 from the account of the person whose name was used on the falsified license. but they didn't process the transaction. The employees became suspicious of him because they discovered he cashed a fraudulent check under the same name last week.
The man allegedly denied attempting to withdraw funds from any accounts.
He was placed under arrest on the warrants and for allegedly failing to identify himself as a fugitive.
Police later contacted the man whose name was on the driver's license. He said he's been in contact with the bank and is aware of the fraud. He said he didn't know who the arrested man was or how he would have obtained his information. He hadn't authorized anyone to use a credit card in his name.
Cunningham said the 58-year-old man likely opened a credit card in the victim's name, rather than somehow obtaining the victim's own card.
The 58-year-old was charged with failure to identify as a fugitive, forgery between $2,500 and $30,000 and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
He was booked into the Denton County Jail on Wednesday and his total bail was set at $15,500.
600 block of East McKinney Street — A 58-year-old woman who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver after she cut them off turned herself in on a warrant Tuesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Record-Chronicle covered the alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in its Jan. 11 blotter.
On Jan. 10, a woman reported that someone, now identified as the 58-year-old, allegedly pointed a handgun at her. She said she was stopped at a four-way stop in a parking lot and the 58-year-old ran through the opposite stop sign.
The woman said she honked her car horn and the 58-year-old pointed the gun at her and then drove away.
After turning herself in, she was booked into the city jail at about 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.
If convicted, the woman faces between two to 20 years in prison for the offense.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
