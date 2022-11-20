A family hid in their garage as a 45-year-old man attempted to enter the home he mistook for his, according to a police report.
Police believe he was intoxicated as he attempted to enter the family's house, thinking it was his own, the report states.
At about 11:44 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Spring Meadows Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. The homeowner said a man was outside and trying to open doors and windows.
The man was in the backyard before officers arrived on the scene. Officers arrived and saw him coming out of the backyard and detained him. As they were placing him into handcuffs, they reported they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from him.
The man told officers he was at his house, and officers noted his balance was unsteady and his eyes droopy.
The caller said their family was hiding in the garage during the incident. The caller said they had footage of the man at their front door and trying to open it with his keys.
Officers found a window that was damaged by the man’s attempts to open it, according to the report. The homeowners told police they would press charges.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and criminal mischief less than $100 and cited for criminal trespass.
Other reports
6300 block of West Shady Shores Road — A 40-year-old man was arrested on two warrants after a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
At about 12:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area after a woman said a man who did not live at the home broke down the door to get inside.
The woman met officers outside in the parking lot and told them she had told the man he couldn't stay at the residence, but he still returned.
She said the man had been staying there for the past two months and she locked him out of the residence.
The woman said the incident involved physical contact. She had no visible injuries, according to the report.
The man admitted to breaking the door frame to get inside. Officers could not determine on the scene if he was listed as a resident at the apartment.
However, officers learned that the man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest from the Grand Prairie Police Department. The warrants were confirmed, and officers arrested the man.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 289 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.