A former employee of U.S. Cold Storage allegedly threatened employees and mentioned bringing an assault rifle to the business shortly after he was fired Monday, according to a police report.
The 37-year-old man was fired Monday and a few hours later, he allegedly started texting current employees with threats. One employee reported the threats Tuesday morning and the ex-employee was arrested Wednesday. The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the business in the 3200 block of Jim Christal Road around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday.
In one message, he allegedly mentioned bringing an AK-47 to the site. The caller told police he believed the ex-employee could follow through with the threats and he was concerned for everyone else’s safety.
Police got a warrant for the man and arrested him Wednesday. He was charged with terroristic threat causes fear of serious, imminent bodily injury.
Other reports
200 block of South Locust Street — A woman who was picked up by a ride-hailing service said another passenger exposed his genitals to her during the ride Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
She was picked up first and then another passenger joined along later on for a ride. She told police that during the ride, she saw him rubbing himself and he exposed his genitals to her.
The report says she told the driver after the other man exited the car. She wants to press charges and an investigation is ongoing.
3200 block of North Locust Street — Three storage lockers were broken into sometime between Monday morning and Wednesday morning by someone who cut the locks, according to a police report.
An employee at North Texas Mini Storage reported the burglary around 11:02 a.m. Wednesday. She said surveillance footage showed an unknown person cutting the chain-link fence to get into the property and then cutting the locks on three storage lockers.
The employee told the renters of those storage lockers about the break in so they can tell police about anything taken, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
