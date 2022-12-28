A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pulled the trigger of an unloaded gun outside his former employer’s home because he “wanted him to know he had a gun,” according to a police report.
At about 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a call about a person with a gun. The caller said she was in her bedroom when she saw through the window that a man was walking near her house with a gun at his side.
She said the man was pointing the gun in the direction of the house. The report states the caller's husband heard the gun click as if the man was repeatedly pulling the trigger on an unloaded gun.
According to the report, the man previously worked for the husband. The report does not describe whether or not they’d any previous issues, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
When police arrived at the scene and located the man, he said he wanted the couple to know that he had a gun. He didn’t elaborate further.
The report states the couple showed police cellphone footage they’d captured of the incident.
The man was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct for discharging or displaying a firearm, along with five warrants out of Bedford and Grand Prairie. The warrants were for traffic violations and failure to appear.
He remained in the city jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $4,533.90 bail.
Other reports
500 block of Smith Street — A man reported Tuesday that thousands of dollars in electronics and music equipment were stolen from his storage unit, according to a police report.
At about 2:09 p.m., police took a report over the phone regarding the burglary of a building. The caller said his storage unit was burglarized.
He said he rents a storage unit from Affordable Self Storage and sometime between Dec. 19 and Friday, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into his unit.
The report states the perpetrator(s) gained access by cutting the hinges on the storage unit door.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
