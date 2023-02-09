Denton police vehicle
At least five construction sites have reported burglaries or thefts since last week, including two more on Wednesday, according to Denton police reports.

These burglaries and property thefts have taken place across several construction sites in Denton, and the perpetrators have gotten away with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

