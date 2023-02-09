At least five construction sites have reported burglaries or thefts since last week, including two more on Wednesday, according to Denton police reports.
These burglaries and property thefts have taken place across several construction sites in Denton, and the perpetrators have gotten away with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.
At this time, it’s unclear if any of the incidents are related.
Wednesday’s incidents
At about 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Western Boulevard for a burglary call. The caller told dispatchers that someone broke into their construction site’s storage.
The caller said he arrived at work to find someone had broken into the Conex storage container at the site.
Missing were 18,000 feet of electrical wire valued at $5,000, a hammer drill worth $300, a generator worth $1,200, a hydraulic knockout kit worth $2,000 and an air compressor worth $100.
Later on Wednesday, at about 1:11 p.m., police spoke with a caller over the phone about a theft at his job site in the 3400 block of Kingsview Drive. He said he wanted to make a report for his insurance.
He said when his crew arrived at the site around 10 a.m. that day, they found two air conditioner condensers were missing. He estimated that they’re each worth about $2,000.
Other reports
800 block of East McKinney Street — Police received another burglary report Tuesday regarding more than $10,000 worth of tools stolen from an auto body shop.
At about 8:37 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller owns the auto body shop. He said he left the shop Monday evening and returned around 8 the next morning to find his tools missing.
The owner said he noticed three power tools and five catalytic converters were gone from his workstation. He valued the items at $9,350.
He also said another employee’s workstation had $2,672 worth of power tools missing. Both parties said they want to press charges if a suspect is identified.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment. Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, which is the monetary range most of these incidents fall under, is also a state jail felony.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 359 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
