Eight homes under construction in North Denton were broken into Sunday. All of the damages and stolen items will cost the builder several thousand dollars, according to the police report.
At about 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Chandler Road for a burglary call. The caller, who owns several homes under construction there, said he was actively watching someone break into a model home on security footage.
Moments later, the report states dispatchers advised police that the male suspect seen on the footage had just destroyed the security camera.
When police arrived at the subdivision, they cleared the home and did not find the suspect. They checked several other homes in the subdivision and found eight total had their doors pried open.
The builder arrived to assess the damage. He reported that a printer worth $300, a drill worth $200 and an assortment of tools worth $250 were missing. He also found the damaged security camera in the living room of the model home. He estimated it was worth $250.
There was also a pry bar on the ground nearby, according to the report. The builder said it wasn’t his. With all the back doors to the residences pried open, he estimated it would $500 to repair each door. He told police he thought it would cost him about $6,500 to repair all the damages to the homes.
Police are still investigating the incident as a burglary as well as a criminal mischief case for the damaged property.
Other reports
3800 block of West University Drive — A man reported Sunday that an estimated $10,000 worth of collector shoes were stolen from his storage unit, according to a police report.
At about 9:53 p.m., police took a burglary report over the phone. The caller said 25 pairs of his Nike Air Jordan shoes were stolen. He said he had some items stored in a unit while he was moving.
He told police he last saw the shoes in the unit on Friday. But when he returned on Sunday, he saw the lock on the unit was missing and realized the shoes were gone. He estimated their total value was between $8,000 and $10,000.
The man plans to inform the storage company of the theft and ask about security footage. Police are still investigating the burglary.
3500 block of Oriole Lane — A woman reported her home was burglarized while she slept Sunday morning as several small items were missing, according to a police report.
At about 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said she woke up and noticed some of her belongings went missing.
When police arrived, she told them that she’d gone to bed around midnight. Around 3 a.m., she woke up to her dogs barking. When she entered her living room, she saw three gift cards were missing. Each gift card was worth $75, she estimated.
The door to her garage was closed. But she noticed her purse, three packs of cigarettes and five lighters were stolen from in there. Her purse was worth about $100, the cigarettes were worth $20 total and the lighters were worth $10 total.
There was no visible damage to the home, according to the report. She said it was possible she left a door unlocked and she couldn’t think of any possible suspects.
She told police she would speak with her neighbors to see if their security cameras captured the burglary. Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 330 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
