Eight homes under construction in North Denton were broken into Sunday. All of the damages and stolen items will cost the builder several thousand dollars, according to the police report.

At about 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Chandler Road for a burglary call. The caller, who owns several homes under construction there, said he was actively watching someone break into a model home on security footage.

