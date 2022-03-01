Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller discovered a coffee maker and some eggs stolen from a construction trailer, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the burglary in the 1900 block of Apalis Drive. The caller said the intruder took a coffee maker and some eggs from the fridge. It’s unclear from the report if there were a few eggs missing from a carton or if the entire carton was taken.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police: DWI suspect stopped at Buc-ee’s had pot, cocaine
Police stopped a driver at Buc-ee’s in Denton around 11:16 p.m. after seeing him swerve and jerk from lane to lane on the service road Monday, according to a police report.
Officers first saw the driver of a black Honda on the service road in the 200 block of Interstate 35E. The report says the driver was making jerking movements and crossed a solid white line from the entrance ramp all the way to the left lane when they got onto the highway.
The 34-year-old driver was allegedly going 10 mph faster than the posted speed limit, and allegedly accelerated another 10 mph to drive 90 mph once police turned on their patrol car’s emergency lights.
Police reported that the driver had a blank stare and red, watery eyes, and he didn’t roll the window down all the way while speaking to police at Buc-ee’s but at one point he rolled it down enough to where police could reach in and unlock his car. According to the report, officers saw a large bag of marijuana in the back seat.
The driver allegedly pulled back from officers when they told him he was under arrest and they tried to get him out of the car. The report says they could smell alcohol from him while they were handcuffing him. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
There was 16.12 ounces of marijuana in the bag from the car, as well as a bag with 15.2 grams of cocaine on his person, according to the report. Police also said they found scales and smaller bags in the car, indicating he was distributing. He was also charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 for the cocaine and resisting arrest search or transport.
The report says police used a wrap restraint because the suspect also resisted a blood specimen draw at the hospital.
Other reports
200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street — A woman saw a set of eyes staring into her bedroom window around 1 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Officers are investigating the prowler call, and the caller said a similar incident happened in February but she didn’t report it at the time. The report says she believes the same person was peering into her window Monday, but she doesn’t know who would be peeking at her.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.