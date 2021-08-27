A 66-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated allegedly made it difficult for hospital staff to take his blood specimen by pulling his arm away as well as removing and breaking wiring Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The man was arrested around 1:35 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The Denton Police Department pulled him over after seeing him make a U-turn at an intersection with a sign posted alerting drivers they can’t do that maneuver there.
The report says he stopped in the middle of the intersection while making the U-turn, drove from the far left lane to the right lane where he nearly hit the curb, and then made a sharp left to correct his position in a lane. Officers in their patrol vehicle activated the emergency lights and stopped the driver.
According to the report, the driver had red, watery eyes and a blank look on his face. Police determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests and arrested him. He refused to provide a blood specimen, but officers obtained a search warrant for his blood around 4:05 a.m.
He allegedly went back and forth between saying he’d allow hospital staff to draw his blood and then pulling away and saying he wouldn’t allow it.
He allegedly told officers they would have to restrain him in a wrap device, then removed and broke wiring. Officers did detain him in the wrap restraint, and the hospital staff was then able to take his blood.
Officers believed he was delaying the blood draw on purpose so that the content of alcohol or any other substance would be lower with the passage of time, according to the report. The man also was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man who lives near Quakertown Park reported Thursday that the $30,000 he had dispersed around his home was stolen while he was away, according to a police report.
He told officers he wasn’t staying at his home between July 22 and Aug. 9, when the burglary happened. He didn’t explain the delay in reporting the incident.
The report says the man had $30,000 dispersed throughout his home as well as $2,000 in jewelry, and all of it was gone. The report didn’t specify if the $30,000 was in cash. He reported his mailbox was also forced open, but he didn’t think anything was taken.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
South Interstate 35E at South Mayhill Road — Police chased after a man Thursday morning who allegedly didn’t stop the car for them and then jumped out of his moving vehicle, according to a police report.
The report says a Denton police detective in an unmarked car requested officers in a marked patrol car make a traffic stop, although the report didn’t say why. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the man they eventually arrested may have been someone the officer knew had a warrant.
The driver passed a potential place to pull over on Brinker Road and allegedly made evasive movements such as turning without using turn signals and passing other vehicles. According to the report, he also jumped out of the car near Providence Place Apartments and fled on foot.
Officers chased after him, telling him to stop and announcing themselves as police. Once they stopped him, the man reported he had a parole violation warrant, but he claimed that wasn’t why he ran. Beckwith said he didn’t give officers a legitimate reason for running. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 484 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.