While a tow yard’s gate was still open, a man drove out in a car he hadn’t paid to be released just after midnight Sunday, according to a police report.
Staff at On the Road Again, 209 W. Collins St., told the Denton Police Department they believed a man and a woman worked together to get two vehicles back while paying for only one, according to a police report.
Staff told police two people came in to pick up two vehicles that had been towed from the same location on Saturday. The report says the woman paid for her car and was allowed to leave with it. As the gate opened for her to leave, the man she was with drove his own vehicle out without paying for it.
A Denton police spokesperson said they’ve talked to one of the two people involved and the case is still under investigation.
Other reports
1900 block of Mercedes Road — Several witnesses told police they saw a man shoot at a woman’s car while she drove away following an argument Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded after multiple people in the neighborhood near Denia Park called 911 about a man with a gun. Callers said he shot in the direction of a car that was driving away.
Police found shell casings but didn’t find anyone injured. An investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — While a man was reporting one of his tires was slashed, police also found out a woman had been stalking him and likely slashed the tire, according to a police report.
He told police it would cost about $60 to repair the slashed tire. On the day it was slashed, he noticed a woman who had been consistently propositioning him for a relationship was parked at his residence.
The report says he’s declined to be in a relationship with her every single time she brings it up. She’s been stalking him by frequenting his residence, driving around and parking to see if he’s there, according to the report.
An investigation for both criminal mischief and stalking is ongoing.
700 block of Juneberry Drive — A $21,000 trailer with cargo inside is unaccounted for after a Denton businessman hired a new driver to make a delivery with that trailer, according to a police report.
He reported the theft of service and property on Sunday. He told police he hired a new truck driver to drive a company trailer from Houston to another state. He recovered the truck from Tennessee, but the $21,000 trailer and the cargo, worth $3,250, was missing. The driver hasn’t responded to him, according to the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.