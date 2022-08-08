A man who tried to turn himself in on a nonexistent warrant Sunday was ultimately arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 2 a.m., police officers were leaving the city jail in the 600 block of East Hickory Street when they saw a man outside on the phone with 911. The 25-year-old said he wanted to turn himself in on a warrant for public intoxication out of the Denton Police Department.
Police confirmed with dispatch the man had no active warrant. However, the report states his eyes were red and watery, and his speech was slurred, according to the report.
They administered standard field sobriety tests, during which the man allegedly stumbled and swayed as he stood. He said he had not consumed any alcohol.
When asked how he got to the jail, he said a friend had dropped him off. He could not or would not explain where he came from, according to the report.
Police told the man to call a friend to pick him up. The report states he attempted to call someone but couldn’t get hold of them and said he would walk home.
He ultimately was not able to get a sober party to take custody of him, and police believed his level of intoxication made him a danger to himself and others, according to the police report.
Police arrested the man and walked him into the city jail. He was charged with alcohol public intoxication. The report did not include any explanation of why the man thought there was a warrant for his arrest.
Other reports
3100 block of Groveland Terrace — A woman who left her car running while she momentarily went into a home Sunday returned to find a man getting in her vehicle and driving away, according to a police report.
At about 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a neighborhood regarding a vehicle theft. The caller said she pulled into her mother’s driveway and briefly went inside the home, leaving the vehicle unlocked and running.
When she walked out of the home after a few minutes, she said she saw a man get in, back out of the driveway and drive off. She gave police a description of the vehicle.
While police were at the scene, dispatch informed officers about a reckless driver matching the description of the vehicle. The driver was heading south out of the city.
As police were completing the report, Fort Worth police contacted dispatch to say they’d found the vehicle in good condition. Fort Worth police did not make an arrest when they found the vehicle.
3800 block of Interstate 35 — A 39-year-old man said he took longer to pull over for a traffic stop Sunday because he was eating a marijuana joint, according to a police report.
At about 12:45 a.m., police saw two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on I-35 near the exit for U.S. Highway 380. Police activated their emergency lights, and both drivers slowed down.
One of the vehicles exited and continued to drive for a couple more miles, passing several safe places to pull over and stop, according to the report.
Once the driver eventually pulled over, police approached the vehicle. They allegedly saw an open beer in the back of the vehicle and smelled marijuana. Dispatch also informed police the man had an active warrant, and he was placed under arrest.
While searching the vehicle, the report states police found a small amount of marijuana in an eyeglasses case in the center console. More marijuana and a brown waxy residue consistent with THC concentrate were also found in the vehicle, according to the report.
The man was informed he would be issued citations for an expired driver’s license, open alcohol container and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the city jail.
During the booking process, the man said the residue and smell in his mouth were from a joint he had eaten. He said he was eating the joint while police were trying to pull him over.
Along with the warrant and citations, he was additionally charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 262 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.