A woman reported Monday there was a drunken man she didn't know sitting in her garage, leading to his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 7:11 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Coffey Drive. A woman said a man was sitting in a chair in her garage. She said he came through the open garage door and was possibly drunk.
She told him to leave, but he was still there when police arrived, according to the report. He said he had a friend who lived at the address. But the woman said she didn’t know him.
The report states he tried to manipulate the keys in his pocket and walk toward a vehicle. Police determined the man was intoxicated, according to the report. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A person with a gun, along with four others, possibly threatened to rob a business Monday but left without taking anything, according to a police report.
At about 12:21 p.m., police were dispatched in reference to a possible terroristic threat. Dispatch informed police that several individuals threatened to rob a business with guns and ski masks.
Five individuals entered the business, and one of them pulled out a firearm and waved it in the air, according to the report. They left without robbing the store.
The report states the individuals appeared to be young in age. It’s unclear from the report whether any of the other individuals had weapons on them or what their intentions were, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police are investigating the incident as a disorderly conduct displaying firearm or deadly weapon in a public place.
1200 block of West Oak Street — A man and a woman were arrested after they went out drinking, fell asleep in a parking garage and tried to drive away after medics cleared them, according to a police report.
At about 2:18 a.m. police were dispatched to a parking garage. The reporting party said there was a vehicle running in the garage and two people were possibly unconscious inside.
Medics arrived and cleared the 23-year-old male driver and female passenger of the same age. As medics began to leave, the driver turned on his headlights and said he was going to leave the garage.
He had bloodshot, watery and droopy eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. He said he and his passenger had been at a bar earlier in the evening and had a couple of drinks.
Police observed a bottle of Crown Royal in the center console and smelled marijuana from the vehicle, according to the report. The driver said he had taken a shot from the liquor bottle and smoked marijuana earlier in the day. He said he was “not that intoxicated.”
Police conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and consented to a blood draw.
During a search, police found pills, marijuana and nitrous oxide cannisters in the passenger area of the vehicle, according to the report.
The man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession use inhale ingest volatile chemical and unlawful carrying weapon. The report does not make mention of any weapons, and it is unclear where that charge came from, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The passenger was also arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.