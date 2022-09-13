Blotter
DRC

A woman reported Monday there was a drunken man she didn't know sitting in her garage, leading to his arrest, according to a police report.

At about 7:11 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Coffey Drive. A woman said a man was sitting in a chair in her garage. She said he came through the open garage door and was possibly drunk.

