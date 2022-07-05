An intoxicated 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly lit fires along railroad tracks Monday, according to a police report.
At about 9:17 a.m., police were dispatched to a fire call in the 1200 block of Willis Street. The Denton Fire Department requested police assistance.
When police arrived, fire personnel said there was a man who was suspected of setting the fire. Multiple witnesses said the man was setting the grass on fire near the railroad tracks.
Police spoke with the man, who said he did not set the fires. The man said, “If I did set something on fire, why would I still be in the area?”
The man’s speech was slurred, and his breath smelled like alcohol, according to the report. The man said he had about 12 beers and shots of tequila.
The report states police administered field sobriety tests and believe the man was intoxicated.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail. The Fire Department is still investigating the alleged arson.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — An intoxicated 27-year-old man told police “just arrest me” when asked for proof he had a ride home Monday, according to a police report.
At about 2:09 a.m., police were patrolling the area when someone told them there was a possibly intoxicated person lying in the middle of a road.
Police found the man in the road. He had a blank stare and seemed disoriented, according to the report.
The man said he was good when police asked how he was doing. The report states his breath smelled like alcohol. The man said he had a couple of beers.
When police asked the man to identify himself, he allegedly walked away. They advised the man to stay, according to the report.
Police attempted to administer field sobriety tests, but the man said, “You can’t do this,” and walked away. He said he was going home using a rideshare service and that he lived in Dallas.
Police asked the man to show proof he had a rideshare coming to pick him up. The man allegedly refused and said, “Just arrest me.” Police asked again for him to provide proof, but he continued to refuse.
When police went to detain the man, he had a backpack on. As they tried to remove the backpack, he tensed his arms and refused to be handcuffed, the report states. He allegedly kicked an officer in the shin as they were handcuffing him.
Police were able to successfully handcuff him and transport him to the city jail. He was charged with alcohol public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport.
700 block of Londonderry Lane — A woman reported her friend smashed her car window after she didn’t answer her door Monday, according to a police report.
At about 12:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a woman’s apartment for a disturbance call. The woman said her friend damaged her car.
She said several hours earlier she asked her friend to come over and help her with something. Her friend refused to help but showed up hours later.
The woman said she didn’t answer the door because it was late and it had been several hours since she asked for his help. When she didn’t answer, he allegedly banged on the door.
She walked out onto her balcony to speak to him. He didn’t respond to her but walked over to her car and started hitting the driver’s side of her vehicle with a wooden bat or stick, according to the report.
The driver’s side front and rear windows were broken, she said. She estimated it would cost about $1,400 to replace.
The man left the area before police arrived, the report states. The woman said she wants to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 492 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.