A drunk man who couldn't find a ride called police for assistance Friday night and then ended up in jail after he threatened officers and couldn't walk home safely, according to police.
At about 9:50 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Oak Street after a 49-year-old man called police for help. He told the police he was drunk and wanted to go to a specific hospital, according to a police report.
Officers saw him sitting on a bench and noticed his speech was slurred, he had glassy eyes and smelled like an alcoholic beverage when he spoke, according to the report.
The man was trying to get a ride. Officers waited for him to go home, but no one he called was available. He said that he would walk home, and would go slowly, according to the report. The report doesn't state why the man was not taken to a hospital by first responders.
Although officers instructed him to stay on the sidewalk and only cross the street at a crosswalk, the man did not do this, but walked between parked cars to cross the street, according to the report.
When officers approached him again, the man began walking in the middle of West Pecan Street. Officers believe that he was unsafe to be left on his own, according to the report.
Officers placed him under arrest on suspicion of public intoxication, and he immediately began yelling at officers, telling them he was going to fight them and beat them, according to the report.
The man was arrested on suspicion of alcohol public intoxication and obstruction or retaliation.
A person commits the offense of obstruction or retaliation if he or she "intentionally or knowingly harms or threatens to harm another by an unlawful act ... in retaliation for or on account of the service or status of another as a public servant," according to Texas Penal Code 36.06. This is a third degree felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A person commits the offense of public intoxication if he or she "appears in a public place while intoxicated to the degree that the person may endanger the person or another," according to Texas Penal Code 49.02. This is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35 — Two women were arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a store.
An off-duty officer witnessed two 20-year-old women going inside a fitting room and exiting without items, according to a police report.
At about 12:49 p.m. Friday, the off-duty officer was in the 2200 block of South Interstate 35 when the incident occurred. According to the report, the off-duty officer saw the two women go into a fitting room with multiple items, and neither of the women returned with an item in hand.
Both women said they left the items in the fitting room. According to the report, there were empty hangers in the fitting rooms.
According to the report, both women eventually agreed to open their purses and pulled out several clothing items belonging to the store. Each woman pulled out five clothing items. Each collection of five items totaled about $200 in value, according to the report. A store manager said the women had been walking around the store with multiple clothing items and had refused assistance from employees.
Both women were arrested on suspicion of theft.
100 block of Avenue A — A 27-year-old man removed the ignition keys from inside someone's vehicle and took them away, according to a police report.
At about 1:48 a.m. Friday, officers were on patrol in the area and were approached by a person. The person told officers that an intoxicated man had gotten inside a vehicle’s driver’s seat and was afraid they were about to leave.
Officers saw the accused man sitting in the driver's seat. According to the report, the complainant told officers he had placed his keys in the ignition, and then a man removed them and took them away.
Officers could smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the accused's breath and his eyes were red, watery and bloodshot, according to the report.
The man said he had consumed a couple shots. He was asked to exit the vehicle and seemed to have difficulty understanding.
Officers opened the driver's door, and he exited the vehicle. According to the report, the man swayed in all directions as he told officers he had consumed four alcoholic beverages.
He swore to officers that he was not going to drive. Officers arrested him on suspicion of public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made ten arrests.