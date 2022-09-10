Blotter
DRC

A drunk man who couldn't find a ride called police for assistance Friday night and then ended up in jail after he threatened officers and couldn't walk home safely, according to police.

At about 9:50 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Oak Street after a 49-year-old man called police for help. He told the police he was drunk and wanted to go to a specific hospital, according to a police report.

