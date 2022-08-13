After being kicked out of two bars, an intoxicated 24-year-old was arrested when his girlfriend didn’t want him to stay the night and he refused to get a ride home, according to a police report.
At about 11:57 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of West Oak Street. A bar employee said he was calling on behalf of a woman who was upset with her intoxicated boyfriend.
When police spoke with the boyfriend, he had slurred speech and the smell of alcohol was emitting from his breath, according to the report. He said he drove up to Denton to have a good time, but he said he was drunk and they got kicked out of two bars that night.
The boyfriend was from The Colony and said he planned on going back to his girlfriend’s residence in Denton. However, the girlfriend told police she was not willing to have him stay over for the night.
Police told the boyfriend to call a rideshare service, but he allegedly refused and continually talked over officers.
From their conversation with the girlfriend, the report states police determined no offense had taken place between them but she refused to speak to him. The boyfriend disregarded officers’ requests that he stay away from her, according to the report.
The report states they asked him again to get a rideshare service but he refused. The girlfriend called a rideshare service for herself.
As police waited for the girlfriend’s ride to come, they asked him once more to also request a ride, but the report states he did not take the request seriously. When the girlfriend’s ride showed up, he tried to get in the vehicle, according to the report.
Police arrested him on suspicion of public intoxication.
Other reports
1200 block of East Hickory Street — A man who was staying at a friend’s house said another man staying there accused him of moving his stuff and punched him several times, according to a police report.
At about 12:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about an assault. The caller said another man had just assaulted him.
The caller and his girlfriend were staying at a friend’s house. Another man, who sometimes sleeps over there, came over and complained that someone moved his belongings.
He blamed the caller and allegedly slapped him on the forehead and told him to step outside to fight. When the man walked outside, the caller shut the door behind him and locked it.
The report state the man kept banging on the windows and door, so the resident slightly opened the door. The man grabbed the resident’s arm and pushed him away to get inside.
He allegedly ran toward the caller, grabbed both his arms, pushed him against a wall and punched him several times. The report states the caller had scratch marks on his arms and red marks on his shoulders and face where the man allegedly punched him.
The girlfriend was able to get between the two and break them up. The resident told the man to leave. The resident told police he wanted the man served with a criminal trespass notice if police locate him. The incident is still under investigation.
West Eagle Drive and South Carroll Boulevard — A suspected bike thief evaded police after running a stop sign Friday, according to a police report.
At about 10:07 a.m., police were patrolling the 800 block of IOOF Street when they saw a male on a bike run a stop sign. They attempted to stop him at West Eagle and South Carroll, but he kept going.
He was told multiple times to stop as he rode through a parking lot, according to the report. But police eventually lost sight of him near Wainwright Street.
Police were eventually able to locate the bike near Highland and Wainwright streets. The report states police could not find the suspect after a search of the area.
The bike was spray-painted black, which is a common trend in bike thefts, according to the report. The report states after a search of the bike’s serial number, police determined it was not reported stolen at the time of the report.
It is a Mongoose brand bike that was originally matte black with a red logo.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 465 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
