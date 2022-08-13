Blotter
DRC

After being kicked out of two bars, an intoxicated 24-year-old was arrested when his girlfriend didn’t want him to stay the night and he refused to get a ride home, according to a police report.

At about 11:57 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of West Oak Street. A bar employee said he was calling on behalf of a woman who was upset with her intoxicated boyfriend.

