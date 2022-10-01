Police arrested a 31-year-old man they accused of drunkenly driving into a tree on West Windsor Drive.
At about 1:42 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the 700 block of West Windsor Drive. Officers arrived and saw a vehicle that had collided with a tree.
According to the report, the vehicle’s driver told officers he had been driving his vehicle too fast and lost control, which caused him to go over the curb and collide with a tree.
Officers asked the man if he had been drinking, and he stated that he’d had a couple of beers before driving the vehicle, according to a police report.
Officers issued a standardized field sobriety test and observed enough clues to indicate intoxication, according to the report.
The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The man consented to a blood draw and was taken to jail, according to the report.
Other reports
2200 block of South Loop 288 — A 41-year-old man admitted to officers that he had marijuana in his plastic bag. He then refused to remove his backpack and was arrested after a struggle, according to a police report.
At about 2:57 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for a suspicious person call. Store employees wanted the 41-year-old man to leave the property as the man tried to sell cannabis at the store.
Officers contacted the man and could smell the strong odor of marijuana. Officers asked what was in his hands, and he replied, “Bud.”
Officers observed a gallon size plastic bag that allegedly had other clear plastic baggies inside filled with a green leafy substance that officers suspected to be marijuana.
Officers asked if the bag had marijuana, and the man said, “Yes.” The man stated that marijuana was not a product from the store where he attempted to sell the substance.
The report states that the man was slow to respond, as if he was zoning out, and his eyes were red and glassy.
Officers asked the man to remove his backpack, but he shook his head with a no response and tried to walk away.
Officers stepped towards the man, where the man clenched the bag in one hand, then made his hand into a fist and bent his elbow back as if you were about to throw up a punch.
Officers told him to stop multiple times and reached for his right arm to detain him in handcuffs effectively. The man prevented officers from placing him in handcuffs and refused to follow commands to release his hands, according to the report.
The man continued to resist and told the police, “You’re not taking me to jail.” Officers detained the man, and he was placed under arrest.
The man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, search, or transport. According to the report, it is unclear if charges are pending for possession of marijuana.
1200 block of Golden Sand Drive — A 29-year-old man yelled and allegedly punched furniture after his mother refused to take him to get drugs, according to a police report.
At about 10:46 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for a domestic disturbance call. The caller told police that her son was experiencing homelessness and said her son was “coming off drugs and punching things.”
According to the report, the caller’s son had been yelling and punching furniture, because she would not take him to get drugs. The caller attempted to call the police, and the man allegedly swatted the phone from her hand.
The man also told her that she would regret it if she called the police before taking her phone.
The man was arrested on suspicion of interference with an emergency request for assistance. The report states the man did not assault his mother.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 364 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.