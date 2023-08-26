DPD substation stock
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A woman told officers that a man pulled a gun and shot her driver’s side mirror, according to a police report.

At about 3:37 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shooting call. A witness told officers that a driver shot another vehicle, but no one was injured. The witness said the woman was at South Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane.

