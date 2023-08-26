A woman told officers that a man pulled a gun and shot her driver’s side mirror, according to a police report.
At about 3:37 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shooting call. A witness told officers that a driver shot another vehicle, but no one was injured. The witness said the woman was at South Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane.
Officers went to the location and spoke to the victim. The woman said she was having car problems, so she turned on her vehicle’s hazard lights and pulled over at I-35E and Fort Worth Drive.
She got out of her vehicle and opened the hood. As she returned to her car, she said, a pickup pulled up behind her.
She sat inside her vehicle for a minute and didn’t know what the driver was doing. She then got out of her car and walked over to the driver.
She told the man he could go around her because she was having car problems. The report says the man started yelling at her, calling her a liar and saying nothing was wrong with her car.
The report says the man reached into the center console of his vehicle. The woman then returned to her car and sped off with the hood of the vehicle still up since she thought the man was reaching for a gun.
The report says she heard a shot, and her driver’s side mirror was shattered. The woman said she also heard a second shot.
Her vehicle windshield shattered as the hood of her vehicle smashed into it.
The woman stopped at the intersection of I-3E and Teasley. She had a few cuts on her legs from the glass, and her finger was bleeding. She declined medical attention.
The witness and her brother followed the victim to try to help her out. The witness told police that they saw the pickup, heard the man yelling and heard two gunshots.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports400 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 57-year-old man was arrested after police found he had a loaded BB gun inside his bag and prescription pills that did not belong to him, according to a Denton police report.
At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Woodrow. Police told a man not to reach into a bag that belonged to him. He did not follow commands and was detained.
The man told officers he was reaching into the bag to remove a BB gun that was inside. Police found the weapon, and it was later determined the BB gun was loaded with CO2 cartridges.
The report says officers then found prescription pills inside the bag. Police said the man told them the bottle was not his prescription.
The report says the man was criminal trespassed from the property he was at. Officers contacted the property manager to confirm the trespass, and the manager wanted to pursue charges.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 19-year-old man was arrested after he stole a Powerade and yelled at a 7-Eleven employee, according to a police report.
At about 2:36 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven for a criminal trespass call.
The employee caller said a shirtless man who had a previous criminal trespass notice was inside the store.
The report says the man stole a Powerade drink and started yelling at the employee, who asked the man to leave and proceeded to call police.
The man was arrested for criminal trespassing. The report says he was not charged for stealing the sports drink.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 443 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.