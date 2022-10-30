A caller witnessed a 43-year-old man drive his vehicle off into a ditch with children inside, according to a police report.
At about 2:43 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reckless driver call in the 3100 block of West University Drive. The caller told officers a vehicle had spun out and gone into a ditch.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the caller observed the driver attempting to drive off and said he saw a child inside the vehicle.
The caller said the man was able to get out of the ditch and began to drive off. The caller followed the driver and said the man was driving all over the roadway.
The driver then parked at QuikTrip, where two Denton County Sheriff's Office deputies approached the man. According to the report, the man had two children in their car seats in the vehicle’s back seat. Deputies said the man appeared to be asleep.
Denton officers arrived quickly and spoke to the man. The man told officers stated he was coming from the Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival.
The man told police he was on his way to Fort Worth; however, the direction he had been heading wasn't toward Fort Worth.
The report states that the man’s sense of direction was off, unaware he had lost control of his vehicle and landed in a ditch. The man told officers one of his children had been crying while he was driving.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
Officers had his blood drawn, and the substance he was impaired by is under investigation, according to police. The report does not state whether a family member or Child Protective Services took the children.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — Officers witnessed a 55-year-old man reach into a vehicle’s passenger side and call a woman inside the vehicle derogatory names, claiming she had his wallet, according to a police report. Police later learned the woman was his daughter.
At about 1:09 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol when they observed a disturbance in the area.
A man reached inside the passenger side of a vehicle that was in motion. The man also appeared to be yelling at the occupants inside the vehicle.
Officers had to pull the man from the vehicle. The man threw his hands up, called the woman derogatory names and claimed she had his wallet, according to the report.
Officers determined the woman did not have his wallet. The man refused to step away from the vehicle after officers instructed him to do so, police reported. Officers noted they could smell the strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The man’s yelling was slurred, and his eyes were glassy, according to the report.
Officers had to physically move him out of the street and away from the vehicle. He continued to pull away from officers, and they eventually detained him in handcuffs.
Officers identified the woman as the man’s daughter, and she was visibly distraught and crying and said she never had his wallet, the report states.
Based on the circumstances, the man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication due to endangering himself and others by attempting to get into a vehicle that was in motion and aggressively approaching his daughter, according to the report.
The report states the man’s wife had his wallet the whole time.
300 block of South Wood Street — A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary of habitation after entering another person's home, according to a police report.
At about 5:39 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a burglary call. On arrival, officers located the suspect based on a provider’s description. The woman was sitting on a park bench near the incident location.
Officers identified the victims, who said they had just returned to their residence.
The victims told officers they saw the woman standing directly at the front door. The victims said the woman was holding a few bags that contained some of their property.
The victims asked the woman why she was on their property, and she responded that someone told her she could go inside the home, according to the report.
The victims said they knew that was false because no one else lived there.
The woman told the victims that a female had allowed her inside the home. After questioning the woman further, she then changed her story and claimed it was a man who let her into the home.
The victims said they noticed the door was unlocked but believed they had locked it before leaving.
The woman said she didn't take anything and that all her property was hers. However, when the victims went inside, they noticed someone had rummaged through their belongings in multiple rooms.
The victims soon contacted police as soon as the woman walked away.
Officers spoke with the victims, who checked all the doors and windows, but it was unclear how the woman entered the residence.
There was no damage to any doors or windows. Officers identified some of the stolen property that the victims had reported in the woman’s possession.
The woman continued to deny going inside the home and appeared to be under the influence of some narcotics, police said.
Officers believed she committed burglary because she was seen standing directly outside the front door in possession of stolen items from inside the residence. The woman admitted to entering the home when confronted by the victim, the report states.
The woman was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation and was given a notice of criminal trespass from the residence.
The victims secured the property the suspect had in her possession. According to the report, the woman attempted to steal a phone charger, multiple hygiene and food items belonging to the victim's children and other miscellaneous items.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 321 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.