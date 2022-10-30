Blotter
DRC

A caller witnessed a 43-year-old man drive his vehicle off into a ditch with children inside, according to a police report.

At about 2:43 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reckless driver call in the 3100 block of West University Drive. The caller told officers a vehicle had spun out and gone into a ditch.

