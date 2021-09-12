A 27-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she was involved in a vehicle crash and told officers she was intoxicated but her friends were “way drunker,” according to a police report.
Officers responded to a minor vehicle crash in the 100 block of Avenue A at about 2:34 a.m. Following the crash, the report states, the driver had to be convinced to come out because she insisted on moving the vehicle. She repeatedly tried to get back into the car, though she allegedly told officers she had one shot of alcohol and that she was feeling intoxicated.
According to police, the woman said that while she was being affected by what she drank, her friends in the car were “way drunker” than she was.
Officers observed signs of intoxication and, after conducting sobriety tests, learned the woman had been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. She did not consent to a blood draw and allegedly resisted having a sample taken after officers obtained a warrant.
At a local hospital, the report states, police had to restrain the woman in order for employees to safely draw her blood. She was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated (second) and resisting arrest, search or transport.
In the same vehicle crash, a 29-year-old occupant of the woman’s vehicle was arrested after he allegedly tried to stop officers from impounding the car, telling them they had no right to be in the car and taking the key from them, according to a police report.
During the investigation, the report states, two passengers got out and were upset the woman was involved in the incident. Police told them the car would be impounded and that they needed to take their things out before it was moved, but the report says they became increasingly agitated, with a man telling an officer, “You don’t have the right to be in her car,” and “Don’t touch that,” referring to the car keys.
The man allegedly pulled the officer’s hand off the ignition key. When he was ordered to get out of the car, he yelled back that the officer should do so instead. At some point, he was able to get the keys, which officers took when they detained him. He was arrested on a charge of interference with public duties.
While searching the man and his belongings, officers found a bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine, as well as a handgun. He was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and unlawful carrying of weapon. He also had two active warrants from the Denton Police Department for speeding and driving with an invalid license.
Other reports
1100 block of Dallas Drive — A 37-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly threw rocks at a disabled vehicle outside a bar and gave police a name that wasn't hers, according to a police report.
A caller originally reported at about 10:53 a.m. that the woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was staggering and throwing rocks at a nearby disabled vehicle.
Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who allegedly told them she “had them in jail” when asked if she had used drugs. Officers noted in the report that her pupils were unresponsive to light, and that she didn’t deny throwing rocks at vehicles.
The woman was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication. She was additionally charged with failure to identify after officers learned she gave them an incorrect name.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 420 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.