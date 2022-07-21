When police pulled over a 37-year-old driver for swerving, he told them he was trying to hide the sex toys he had in the vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, police were patrolling the area of South Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane in a marked patrol car.
Police observed a vehicle driving southbound past the Fort Worth Drive exit was failing to maintain a lane and weaving inside its lane, according to the report.
When police initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly smelled of burnt marijuana.
The report states the driver appeared nervous. Police asked him to provide his driver's license and insurance. He said he didn't have insurance for the vehicle and didn't have his license with him.
As the man was pulling up photos of his driver's license on his cellphone, officers noticed his hands were shaking, according to the report. The man allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the afternoon.
Police learned there was possibly a warrant out for his arrest. The report does not specify what the warrant was for but he was on parole for aggravated robbery, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police had the man exit the vehicle so they could search it. The report states they found a bag of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a loaded gun in the glovebox and multiple rounds of ammunition for different calibers.
He was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for having both suspected marijuana and a firearm in his possession.
While being interviewed, the report states he told police he was swerving the vehicle because he was trying to hide the sex toys he had.
He was transported to the city jail and charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the warrant.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Two women were arrested for scanning a bag of confetti 72 times in lieu of the more expensive items in their cart, according to a police report.
At about 10:35 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about shoplifters at Walmart. The store's asset protection employees had detained two women, ages 23 and 27, in their office.
The report says the pair ripped off a tag for $0.98 confetti and allegedly scanned this about 72 times instead of scanning more expensive items. The report does not specify the cost of the items.
The women walked out together, passing the final point of sale, before they were stopped.
Both were placed under arrest. The pair had a dog with them, so they called a friend to come pick up the dog.
They were transported to the city jail and each charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
900 block of Fort Worth Drive — A thief cut through a fence and stole the tires off a truck, according to a police report.
At about 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about property theft. The caller said someone stole four of their tires.
When police arrived, they observed the vehicle "very obviously had no tires," according to the report.
The report states there were two holes cut into a chain-link fence big enough for a person to fit through.
The caller said they want to press charges. Police are still investigating and looking for security footage of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.