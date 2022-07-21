Blotter
DRC

When police pulled over a 37-year-old driver for swerving, he told them he was trying to hide the sex toys he had in the vehicle, according to a police report. 

At about 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, police were patrolling the area of South Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane in a marked patrol car.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!