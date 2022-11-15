A 21-year-old woman attempted to drive off-road and onto Interstate 35, striking three vehicles while evading a traffic stop Monday, according to a police report.
At about 2:44 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Barcelona and Mesa drives on a vehicle for a traffic violation. After police activated their overhead emergency lights, the report states the vehicle started to evade police.
The vehicle led police near the I-35 service road and drove through the grass median to try to merge onto the highway illegally. It collided with an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles until it was rendered immobile near the 3800 block of I-35.
The driver exited the vehicle and began running toward I-35, but police caught up to her and placed her into custody. The report states police found narcotics inside her vehicle.
One lane of the southbound service road was briefly closed because of the incident. It did not result in any serious injuries.
She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After her release, she was booked into the city jail without incident.
She was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, evading arrest detention and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between one and four grams, along with warrants for burglary of vehicle, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
As of Tuesday afternoon, she remained in the city jail in lieu of $105,000 bail.
Other reports
2900 block of Country Club Road — A 56-year-old contractor was arrested Monday at an apartment complex after he allegedly threatened to stab a resident with a metal putty knife, according to a police report.
At about 6:33 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at an apartment complex. The complex’s property manager said she saw a contractor arguing with a resident and heard him threaten to cut the resident’s throat.
She said she saw him holding a metal-bladed object in his right hand when he made the threat, according to the report.
Police spoke with the alleged victim who said he saw the contractor arguing with another person, so he yelled at them to stop arguing. In the report, the victim said he walked toward the other resident and that’s when the contractor allegedly threatened to cut his throat and stab him.
The report states the alleged victim provided the same description of the object used in the alleged threat and how the contractor was holding it as the property management did.
The contractor said he had been arguing with another person when he went to confront the alleged victim. The contractor alleged he was holding a white plastic putty knife he had been working with.
Police asked the witnesses about the knife and they said there was no way it was a white plastic putty knife, according to the report. The contractor later allegedly admitted with was a metal putty knife with sharp edges and a point and spoke of holding it in the same way as the witness described.
With his alleged admission and the bystanders' statements, police placed the man under arrest for suspicion of making violent threats while displaying a deadly weapon.
He was transported to the city jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also trespassed from the apartment complex.
He remained in the city jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.