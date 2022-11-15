Blotter

A 21-year-old woman attempted to drive off-road and onto Interstate 35, striking three vehicles while evading a traffic stop Monday, according to a police report.

At about 2:44 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Barcelona and Mesa drives on a vehicle for a traffic violation. After police activated their overhead emergency lights, the report states the vehicle started to evade police.

