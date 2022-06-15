A woman told police Tuesday that an unknown person began shooting foam balls from a Nerf gun at her vehicle while driving, according to a police report.
At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to a reckless driving call at West University Drive and Malone Street. The caller said she could no longer see the vehicle in the area upon their arrival.
The woman told officers that a vehicle began driving alongside her and the driver pointed a Nerf gun at her and began shooting at her vehicle. She slowed down to create some distance between herself and the other vehicle, and said that the male did not say anything to her and was laughing while committing the act.
The incident will be under investigation.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A 38-year-old woman was arrested after being caught shoplifting at Walmart while having a trespass warning, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shoplifting call from an employee who said he confronted someone who had been taking items out of packages and placing them in her bag.
Employees said she was seen on security cameras taking multiple items out of packages and placing them in her personal property.
Officers confirmed that the woman had been issued a trespass warning in February. She said she did not remember signing it, but officers were able to find the original notice copy that had her name and signature.
Employees said she had been in the store for several hours.
The woman was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass.
200 block of West Hickory Street — At about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call regarding a welfare concern after the caller said she could hear a female yelling outside for 20 minutes.
When the officers arrived, the woman began screaming at them and throwing her belongings at them, according to the police report.
The woman continued to scream and curse after being placed in handcuffs. Officers said she was speaking to people who were not there and having auditory and visual hallucinations. They believe her behavior was consistent with stimulant use.
She continued to scream at an unreasonable volume near the Campus Theatre off the Denton Square, and was placed under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.