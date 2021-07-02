The Sanger Police Department recovered a trailer reported stolen to authorities in Denton on Thursday, according to a police report.
An employee at Kampfam RV and Truck Repair, located at 110 S. Mayhill Road, on Thursday afternoon reported a theft to the Denton Police Department. The report says the caller saw a burgundy pickup truck pick up a trailer Thursday morning. The trailer was being repaired, and she told police she was confused when she saw it being picked up by a burgundy truck.
According to the report, she made some calls to figure out if the trailer was supposed to be picked up, and she discovered the trailer was actually stolen.
The Denton police report says Sanger police stopped the driver of that burgundy truck for driving recklessly through Sanger. The driver fled on foot after striking a pole, and police didn’t find him. The trailer was recovered, and the theft is still under investigation.
Other reports
2200 block of San Jacinto Boulevard — Police are investigating an incident in which a hotel employee claimed a guest damaged property and pulled the fire alarm three times, according to a police report.
The Denton Fire Department responded all three times, the report says. The staffer called police because he wanted the occupants of a room trespassed from Staybridge Suites Denton. The caller claimed one of the guests was causing a disturbance and damaged property in the hotel room.
Police spoke with the guest, but he denied the allegations and claimed someone else had done those things. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
400 block of Neff Street — A man who allegedly stole a vacuum from a building in late June was arrested Thursday, according to a police report.
On the day of the theft, police saw a man who had a vacuum that matched the description of the one reported stolen. The report says it was a yellow handheld Shop-Vac-style vacuum.
The 37-year-old man alleged he bought the vacuum that same day on June 23 at 2 p.m., although police saw it in his vehicle at 9:25 a.m. He was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary of a habitation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 474 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.